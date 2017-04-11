Chris Sutton believes that the reason behind Ross Barkley's delay in signing a new contract is because he has been "tapped up" by another club.

Manager Ronald Koeman issued an ultimatum to the 23-year-old over his contract situation after Sunday's 4-2 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman told reporters that if Barkley does not sign a new deal this summer then he will be sold rather than allow him to leave on a free when his current contract expires at the end of next season.

Sutton, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1994-95, believes that the England international's agent has already spoken to another club.

"He's more than likely been tapped up," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live. "I think he has been tapped up and that's why there is a situation over this contract. It happens to us all.

"Why wouldn't he sign? They could come to an agreement [over wages]. There's a reason he hasn't signed - his agent would have been in talks with somebody."

Barkley has been linked to London trio Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea over the past few weeks.