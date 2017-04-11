New Transfer Talk header

Chris Sutton: 'Everton's Ross Barkley more than likely been tapped up'

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Chris Sutton believes that the reason behind Ross Barkley's delay in signing a new contract is because he has been "tapped up" by another club.
Former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton has claimed that Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has "more than likely been tapped up" by another club.

Manager Ronald Koeman issued an ultimatum to the 23-year-old over his contract situation after Sunday's 4-2 win over Leicester City at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman told reporters that if Barkley does not sign a new deal this summer then he will be sold rather than allow him to leave on a free when his current contract expires at the end of next season.

Sutton, who won the Premier League title with Blackburn in 1994-95, believes that the England international's agent has already spoken to another club.

"He's more than likely been tapped up," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 live. "I think he has been tapped up and that's why there is a situation over this contract. It happens to us all.

"Why wouldn't he sign? They could come to an agreement [over wages]. There's a reason he hasn't signed - his agent would have been in talks with somebody."

Barkley has been linked to London trio Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea over the past few weeks.

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
