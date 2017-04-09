Everton midfielder Ross Barkley must sign a new contract at Goodison Park or he will be sold, manager Ronald Koeman has warned.

The 23-year-old, who provided an assist for the first of Romelu Lukaku's two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over Leicester City, has a year left on his current deal.

"We offer [Barkley] a new contract and then [there are] two possibilities," Koeman told reporters at his post-match media conference.

"One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract, then we need to sell the player. It is simple, it is not so difficult in my opinion."

Barkley has scored five goals and provided eight assists for Everton - currently seventh in the Premier League table - in all competitions this season.