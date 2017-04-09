General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Ronald Koeman: 'Ross Barkley will either sign new Everton deal or be sold'

Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
© Getty Images
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley must sign a new contract at Goodison Park or he will be sold, manager Ronald Koeman has warned.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 22:33 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has warned Ross Barkley that he will be sold if he does not sign a new contract at Goodison Park.

The 23-year-old, who provided an assist for the first of Romelu Lukaku's two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over Leicester City, has a year left on his current deal.

"We offer [Barkley] a new contract and then [there are] two possibilities," Koeman told reporters at his post-match media conference.

"One, he signs that contract. If he doesn't sign that contract, then we need to sell the player. It is simple, it is not so difficult in my opinion."

Barkley has scored five goals and provided eight assists for Everton - currently seventh in the Premier League table - in all competitions this season.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Koeman "really happy" with Everton display
