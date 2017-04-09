New Transfer Talk header

Hirving Lozano: 'The club I would like to join most is Manchester United'

Hirving Lozano of Pachuca celebrates his goal against Veracruz on March 19 2016
Pachuca and Mexico striker Hirving Lozano admits that the club he would like to play for the most is Premier League outfit Manchester United.
Highly-rated Mexican striker Hirving Lozano has revealed that the club he would like to play for the most is Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has scored 15 times in 26 appearances for Liga MX side Pachuca this season and also boasts 13 caps for Mexico.

Lozano is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "I believe many [leagues] are beautiful, I like the English and the Spanish very much.

"But let's see how things are and decide. The one I would like most is Manchester [United]. I like this club a lot and it's a very important club."

Lozano, who has scored 40 goals in 138 appearances for Pachuca since making his debut in 2014, is also on the radar of La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

