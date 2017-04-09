Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Davies (1'), Lukaku (23', 57'), Jagielka (41')
Mirallas (29'), Baines (45')
FT(HT: 3-2)
Slimani (4'), Albrighton (10')
Huth (29'), King (64')

Ronald Koeman "really happy" with Everton display to kill off Leicester City

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman is delighted to have seen Everton come out on top against Leicester City, as his side returned to winning ways with a 4-2 triumph at Goodison Park.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 18:55 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has hailed his players for producing some "fantastic football" in their entertaining 4-2 win over Leicester City.

The Toffees relinquished an early lead at Goodison Park in Sunday's Premier League clash, before hitting back and getting over the line for a first victory in three top-flight outings.

Koeman was particularly pleased with the attacking performance produced by his side to overcome the in-form champions, reserving special praise after the match for two-goal striker Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley.

"They showed they are fantastic football players," he told Sky Sports News. "They were two players on a high level this afternoon. The whole team played on a high level. I'm really happy with the three points and how we played.

"We played some fantastic football. We controlled the game and produced some attacking football. It was really good team football. We had great movement between the lines and made it difficult for Leicester."

Everton, who remain sixth in the Premier League table, face Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday in their next outing.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman 'will do everything' to keep Lukaku
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 4-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman 'will do everything' to keep Romelu Lukaku at Everton
Koeman "really happy" with Everton displayKoeman 'considering £27m Willian Jose bid'Team News: Two changes for Everton in Leicester clashHuth: 'Shakespeare has improved intensity'Koeman: 'Everton still fighting for fifth'
Koeman plays down Lukaku, Williams spatReport: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnKoeman: 'Man Utd easier to face than Liverpool'Holgate "disappointed" by Man Utd drawKeown brands Lukaku 'disrespectful'
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 