Everton manager Ronald Koeman has hailed his players for producing some "fantastic football" in their entertaining 4-2 win over Leicester City.

The Toffees relinquished an early lead at Goodison Park in Sunday's Premier League clash, before hitting back and getting over the line for a first victory in three top-flight outings.

Koeman was particularly pleased with the attacking performance produced by his side to overcome the in-form champions, reserving special praise after the match for two-goal striker Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley.

"They showed they are fantastic football players," he told Sky Sports News. "They were two players on a high level this afternoon. The whole team played on a high level. I'm really happy with the three points and how we played.

"We played some fantastic football. We controlled the game and produced some attacking football. It was really good team football. We had great movement between the lines and made it difficult for Leicester."

Everton, who remain sixth in the Premier League table, face Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday in their next outing.