Apr 9, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Everton
4-2
LeicesterLeicester City
Davies (1'), Lukaku (23', 57'), Jagielka (41')
Mirallas (29'), Baines (45')
FT(HT: 3-2)
Slimani (4'), Albrighton (10')
Huth (29'), King (64')

Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win

Romelu Lukaku takes his Premier League tally to 23 goals for the season in Everton's 4-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Romelu Lukaku scored his 22nd and 23rd Premier League goals of the season as Everton came from behind to record a 4-2 win over Leicester City in Sunday afternoon's pulsating affair at Goodison Park.

Leicester trailed before leading 2-1 in the opening 10 minutes of action, but Everton turned things around on home soil to move level on points with sixth-place Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016© SilverHub

Everton boss Ronald Koeman made two changes to the team that started against Manchester United last time out, with fit-again Morgan Schneiderlin replacing Gareth Barry, and Matthew Pennington coming in for Ashley Williams, who was suspended following his sending-off at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

As for Leicester, Craig Shakespeare rung the changes from his team's victory over Sunderland during the week as Daniel Amartey, Ben Chilwell, Andy King, Marc Albrighton and Islam Slimani all came into the XI.

Incredibly, Everton took the lead inside the first 31 seconds at Goodison Park as a brilliant advantage from referee Bobby Madley allowed Tom Davies to break into the Leicester box and slide the ball past Kasper Schmeichel under pressure from a number of white shirts.

The home side continued to flood players forward in the early exchanges, but they were undone on the counter-attack in the fourth minute when Demarai Gray's pace took him clear of the chasing pack, and the Englishman threaded a super ball into Slimani to finish through the legs of Joel Robles for 1-1.

The explosive start was not finished, however, and Leicester went ahead in the 10th minute as Albrighton's free kick from a wide angle floated over the head of Joel to register the third goal of the match, leaving the home supporters dumbfounded after their team passed up their early advantage.

Everton were always dangerous though, and the Toffees levelled the scores in the 23rd minute when Lukaku headed a wonderful Ross Barkley cross into the bottom corner as the Belgian centre-forward made it 12 goals in his last eight Premier League games at Goodison Park.

Lukaku might have netted his second of the match 10 minutes before the break after working some space outside the Leicester box, but the striker missed the crossbar during a difficult period for the visitors.

Schmeichel produced a brilliant piece of goalkeeping to prevent Barkley from sliding one into the back of the net in the 40th minute, but the Denmark international could do nothing but watch from the resulting corner as Phil Jagielka headed Everton back ahead, with the centre-back netting his second goal in the space of five days.

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016© SilverHub

Everton made a fast start to the second period as they looked to register their fourth goal of the afternoon, and Schmeichel had to save from Kevin Mirallas in the 49th minute as the Foxes were forced into a defensive position.

The Toffees continued to force the issue as the second half developed, and they had their fourth just before the hour when Lukaku smashed home his 23rd Premier League goal of the season from close range after Leicester had failed to deal with a corner from Mirallas.

Shakespeare, with one eye on next week's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, withdrew both Jamie Vardy and Gray in the 61st minute as Leicester looked to stem the flow of traffic at Goodison Park.

The pace of the match dropped after Everton scored their fourth, with Leicester enjoying more possession in the final third as they looked to avoid their first defeat under the stewardship of Shakespeare.

Leonardo Ulloa was on the field less than 60 seconds when he had a brilliant chance to score a third for Leicester and potentially set up a grandstand finish, but the striker's close-range header from a Riyad Mahrez cross was blocked by Idrissa Gueye.

Barkley tried his luck from distance late on before Joel kept out a close-range Ulloa header down the other end, but 4-2 was how it finished on Merseyside as Koeman's side kept the pressure on Arsenal and Man United in the top six.

Leicester's attention will now switch to the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, while Everton are next in league action at home to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Read Next:
Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'
>
View our homepages for Morgan Schneiderlin, Gareth Barry, Ronald Koeman, Matthew Pennington, Ashley Williams, Craig Shakespeare, Daniel Amartey, Ben Chilwell, Andy King, Marc Albrighton, Islam Slimani, Tom Davies, Kasper Schmeichel, Bobby Madley, Demarai Gray, Romelu Lukaku, Ross Barkley, Phil Jagielka, Joel Robles, Kevin Mirallas, Jamie Vardy, Idrissa Gueye, Leonardo Ulloa, Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 4-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
 Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Ronald Koeman 'will do everything' to keep Romelu Lukaku at Everton
Koeman "really happy" with Everton displayKoeman 'considering £27m Willian Jose bid'Team News: Two changes for Everton in Leicester clashHuth: 'Shakespeare has improved intensity'Koeman: 'Everton still fighting for fifth'
Koeman plays down Lukaku, Williams spatReport: Lukaku closing on Chelsea returnKoeman: 'Man Utd easier to face than Liverpool'Holgate "disappointed" by Man Utd drawKeown brands Lukaku 'disrespectful'
> Everton Homepage
More Leicester City News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 4-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
 Morgan Schneiderlin in action for Everton against Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Team News: Two changes for Everton ahead of Leicester City clash
Shakespeare "disappointed" with Everton lossLeicester complete deal for non-league strikerHuth: 'Shakespeare has improved intensity'Wes Morgan major doubt for Atletico matchNdidi rubbishes Man United rumours
Schmeichel 'told to stay at Leicester'Shakespeare: 'No talks until end of season'Drinkwater: 'Leicester deserve top-half spot'Shakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'Result: Leicester pour more misery on Sunderland
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 