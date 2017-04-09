Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly keeping a close eye on negotiations between Lazio and midfielder Lucas Biglia with a view to a potential bid.

Chelsea have not given up the chase to sign Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Argentine is entering the final 12 months of his contract in the Italian capital, with talks over a new deal yet to take place.

According to Calciomercato, the Biancocelesti are anxious to get discussions with Biglia under way, but Antonio Conte is a fan of the player and will be monitoring the situation closely.

The report also suggests that club president Claudio Lotito has put a £30m valuation on Biglia after contract talks late last year stalled and ground to a halt.

Biglia has scored four goals and registered two assists in 27 Serie A and Coppa Italia games for Lazio this season.