Report: Chelsea monitoring contract talks between Lazio and Lucas Biglia

Lucas Biglia of SS Lazio celebrates after scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona FC and SS Lazio at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on September 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly keeping a close eye on negotiations between Lazio and midfielder Lucas Biglia with a view to a potential bid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Chelsea have not given up the chase to sign Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia, according to reports.

The 31-year-old Argentine is entering the final 12 months of his contract in the Italian capital, with talks over a new deal yet to take place.

According to Calciomercato, the Biancocelesti are anxious to get discussions with Biglia under way, but Antonio Conte is a fan of the player and will be monitoring the situation closely.

The report also suggests that club president Claudio Lotito has put a £30m valuation on Biglia after contract talks late last year stalled and ground to a halt.

Biglia has scored four goals and registered two assists in 27 Serie A and Coppa Italia games for Lazio this season.

Lazio's midfielder from Brazil Felipe Anderson celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match AS Roma vs Lazio at the Olympic stadium on January 11, 2015
Your Comments
