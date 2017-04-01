Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questions the remarks made by Ronald Koeman following Everton's 3-1 loss at Anfield when suggesting that both teams made rash challenges.

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Everton boss Ronald Koeman was wrong to suggest that Liverpool were guilty of making "bad challenges" in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

The Reds came out on top 3-1 in a local affair that at times threatened to boil over, securing the victory at Anfield thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and substitute Divock Origi.

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley was fortunate not to be shown a straight red for his foul on Dejan Lovren, while Ashley Williams also caught Emre Can with a follow-through challenge.

Speaking after the game, Koeman was adamant that both teams gave as good as they got, but Klopp has rejected these suggestions as he attempts to draw a line under the matter.

"His biggest mistake is to say both sides made bad challenges. I can't remember one from our side," he told reporters. "It's not worth saying anything more about this. It's already done. I am emotional. But it's not worth saying anything [more]. The game is done."

Liverpool, now third in the Premier League table, return to action on Wednesday evening with a home tie against Bournemouth.