Apr 1, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
3-1
Everton
Mane (8'), Coutinho (31'), Origi (60')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Pennington (28')
Davies (26'), Barkley (40'), Williams (62')

Result: Liverpool up to third in Premier League with Merseyside derby win

Bragging rights once again go Liverpool's way as they win the 228th Merseyside derby 3-1, inflicting just a second league defeat in 13 on rivals Everton.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 14:24 UK

Liverpool have continued their impressive run of form against rivals Everton by winning their latest encounter 3-1 at Anfield to move up to third in the Premier League.

The Reds, now unbeaten in 13 league matches against their city neighbours, earned the points thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho and substitute Divock Origi.

Everton may have headed into the match in the better form, having lost just one of 12 league games since the reverse meeting, but they failed to truly get going across Stanley Park as their hopes of a top-four finish surely came to an end on enemy territory.

Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

The Reds found the net from their first real attacking move of the match, and it was Mane - the matchwinner the last time these sides met in December - who found the breakthrough with a well-taken finish.

The Senegalese was allowed to drift into the box and used the decoy run of Coutinho to his advantage, simply tucking the ball past a rooted-to-the-spot Joel Robles.

Liverpool were enjoying themselves when getting on the ball in the final third, again simply waltzing their way through on 20 minutes when Coutinho was this time thwarted by a big hand from Robles, with Phil Jagielka well positioned to head the loose ball off the line.

A pivotal period of play followed, as Everton levelled things up through Matthew Pennington before then seeing their opponents regain their advantage 177 seconds later in the 50th Premier League meeting between these two neighbours.

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

Pennington, on his first league outing of the campaign, prodded home from close range after getting on the end of a flick-on - the fifth player to open his scoring account in a Merseyside derby.

The youngster was certainly in the thick of things, being turned inside out by Coutinho moments later and allowing the Brazilian to superbly curl home the game's third goal.

The Reds were able to hold onto their advantage heading into the interval, but they felt that Ross Barkley should have been dismissed for a strong challenge on returning defender Dejan Lovren shortly before the break, instead being shown just a yellow by lenient referee Anthony Taylor.

Everton, with five players aged 23 or under in their starting ranks, had never previously managed to overturn a deficit at the interval in this fixture in 17 previous attempts.

Matthew Pennington celebrates equalising during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

Much like in the first half, the visitors enjoyed plenty of possession early on but were unable to really punish their opponents, with Ashley Williams's sliding attempt at the back post and a weak Barkley shot the closest they came to a leveller.

Liverpool were dealt a major blow soon before the hour mark after Mane got his leg trapped in the turf and seemingly tweaked his knee ligaments, forcing him to leave the pitch in pain to be replaced by Origi.

Origi's impact on the match was instant, scoring just a few minutes later when capitalising on some questionable positioning from Robles and burying the ball right down the middle.

Emre Can was the next to pick up an injury, this time after a poor challenge from Williams, which he was able to shake off as the Reds looked to hold on for a fourth league win in a row for the first time in a year.

James Milner and Mason Holgate in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

There was a chance for Mason Holgate to set up a grandstand finale, being kept out by Mignolet from range and then glancing over from closer distance from the next attacking wave.

Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold nearly marked his first involvement in this historic fixture with a goal of his own, with Robles preventing him from doing so, and Kevin Mirallas also blasted high over the bar late on as Liverpool continued their unbeaten derby run.

Emre Can in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Can predicts "interesting" Merseyside derby
>
View our homepages for Anthony Taylor, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Joel Robles, Phil Jagielka, Matthew Pennington, Ross Barkley, Dejan Lovren, Ashley Williams, Divock Origi, Emre Can, Mason Holgate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin Mirallas, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Everton - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Result: Liverpool up to third in Premier League with Merseyside derby win
 James Rodriguez of Real Madrid celebrates scoring their second goal against Athletic Bilbao on February 13, 2016
Zinedine Zidane hoping to part ways with Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez?
Klopp pays tribute to Coleman's "character"Why Everton can end 18 years of hurt at AnfieldTeam News: Koeman hands start to Everton youngsterSchalke: 'No Liverpool approach for Meyer'Klopp 'doesn't blame' Southgate for Lallana injury
Preview: Liverpool vs. EvertonKlopp: 'Brazilian pair available for derby'Klopp: 'We must be careful with Henderson'Southgate holds 'clear-the-air talks' with KloppMignolet relishing "hostile" Merseyside derby
> Liverpool Homepage
More Everton News
Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Everton - as it happened
 Philippe Coutinho puts his side back in front during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Result: Liverpool up to third in Premier League with Merseyside derby win
 Ronald Koeman during the Premier League game between Aston Villa and Southampton on April 23, 2016
Ronald Koeman hits back at Martin O'Neill on social media
Klopp pays tribute to Coleman's "character"Why Everton can end 18 years of hurt at AnfieldTeam News: Koeman hands start to Everton youngsterO'Neill hits back at Koeman over McCarthy commentsKoeman bemoans "worst" international break
Chelsea 'to focus on Sanchez, Lukaku'Lukaku wins PL Player of the Month awardPreview: Liverpool vs. EvertonKoeman: 'O'Neill didn't protect McCarthy'Watford confirm deal for Tom Cleverley
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Coupe de la Ligue
Ligue 1
Bundesliga
Major League Soccer
Serie A
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 