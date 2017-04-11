New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Alexis Sanchez, Gerard Deulofeu, Marc Roberts

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 08:02 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Alexis Sanchez close to agreeing Manchester City move
Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly close to agreeing a £50m summer move to Manchester City, with a purported salary of £200,000-a-week on offer. Read more.

AC Milan talk to Barcelona over Gerard Deulofeu
AC Milan hold talks with Barcelona with a view of signing Gerard Deulofeu, despite the Spaniard still being with Everton. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal must keep hold of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club must do all they can to try to retain the services of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Read more.

Arsenal decide to offer deal to Chilean prospect Marcelo Allende?
Arsenal reportedly decide to offer a contract to Chilean prospect Marcelo Allende, who has been on trial in North London. Read more.

AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
AS Monaco reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League. Read more.

Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender Marc Roberts?
Sunderland are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Barnsley defender Marc Roberts during the summer. Read more.

Valencia confirm permanent signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza
Valencia announce that Juventus loanee and Italy international Simone Zaza has joined Los Che on a permanent contract until June 2021. Read more.

Middlesbrough to sign former striker Luke Armstrong from Blyth Spartans
Middlesbrough agree a deal to re-sign former striker Luke Armstrong from Blyth Spartans at the end of the season. Read more.

Juventus ready to sign Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado?
Juventus are reportedly ready to push through with a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, who is currently on a three-year loan deal in Turin. Read more.

Aston Villa consider move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd?
Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd, who is out of contract at Turf Moor during the summer. Read more.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa hints at unhappiness in London
Chelsea striker Diego Costa suggests that he is currently unhappy with life in London, despite claiming that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Arsene Wenger keen on keeping British players
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that he wants the club to offer new contracts to four of their British players. Read more.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
