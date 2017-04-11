Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Alexis Sanchez close to agreeing Manchester City move

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly close to agreeing a £50m summer move to Manchester City, with a purported salary of £200,000-a-week on offer.

AC Milan talk to Barcelona over Gerard Deulofeu

AC Milan hold talks with Barcelona with a view of signing Gerard Deulofeu, despite the Spaniard still being with Everton.

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal must keep hold of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club must do all they can to try to retain the services of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal decide to offer deal to Chilean prospect Marcelo Allende?

Arsenal reportedly decide to offer a contract to Chilean prospect Marcelo Allende, who has been on trial in North London.

AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?

AS Monaco reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League.

Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender Marc Roberts?

Sunderland are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Barnsley defender Marc Roberts during the summer.

Valencia confirm permanent signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza

Valencia announce that Juventus loanee and Italy international Simone Zaza has joined Los Che on a permanent contract until June 2021.

Middlesbrough to sign former striker Luke Armstrong from Blyth Spartans

Middlesbrough agree a deal to re-sign former striker Luke Armstrong from Blyth Spartans at the end of the season.

Juventus ready to sign Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado?

Juventus are reportedly ready to push through with a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, who is currently on a three-year loan deal in Turin.

Aston Villa consider move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd?

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd, who is out of contract at Turf Moor during the summer.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa hints at unhappiness in London

Chelsea striker Diego Costa suggests that he is currently unhappy with life in London, despite claiming that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge.

Arsene Wenger keen on keeping British players

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that he wants the club to offer new contracts to four of their British players.