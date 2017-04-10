Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly close to agreeing a £50m summer move to Manchester City, with a purported salary of £200,000-a-week on offer.

The Chilean star's contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire in 2018, and talks over a new deal have stalled in recent months.

According to Radio Cooperativa, Manchester City are close to winning the race for Sanchez, and are prepared to pay £50m to get the deal done, as well as offering the forward £200,000-a-week in wages.

The report adds that Sanchez's disillusionment over the Gunners' sub-par performances in recent months, plus Arsene Wenger's uncertain future at the club, are giving the 28-year-old more food for thought.

Arsenal currently sit seven points behind the Premier League top four after falling to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night.