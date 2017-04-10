New Transfer Talk header

Report: Alexis Sanchez close to agreeing Manchester City move

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez during the Premier League match against Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is reportedly close to agreeing a £50m summer move to Manchester City, with a purported salary of £200,000-a-week on offer.
Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is close to agreeing a summer move to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Chilean star's contract at the Emirates Stadium will expire in 2018, and talks over a new deal have stalled in recent months.

According to Radio Cooperativa, Manchester City are close to winning the race for Sanchez, and are prepared to pay £50m to get the deal done, as well as offering the forward £200,000-a-week in wages.

The report adds that Sanchez's disillusionment over the Gunners' sub-par performances in recent months, plus Arsene Wenger's uncertain future at the club, are giving the 28-year-old more food for thought.

Arsenal currently sit seven points behind the Premier League top four after falling to a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
