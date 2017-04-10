Juventus are reportedly ready to push through with a permanent deal for Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado, who is currently on a three-year loan deal in Turin.

Cuadrado endured an ineffective spell during his time at Stamford Bridge, and has spent the last two seasons on loan with the Italian giants.

He is currently serving a three-year loan spell in Turin but according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are ready to sign the player for €25m (£21.3m).

It has been claimed that some details need to be agreed between the two clubs, but it appears that a transfer can be pushed through during the summer.

Cuadrado has made a total of 33 appearances during the current campaign, with 15 starts being made in Serie A.