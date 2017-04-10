New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal decide to offer deal to Chilean prospect Marcelo Allende?

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
Arsenal reportedly decide to offer a contract to Chilean prospect Marcelo Allende, who has been on trial in North London.
Chilean teenager Marcelo Allende has reportedly been offered a contract by Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has been invited to the club's training ground on more than one occasion over the past two years with Arsene Wenger a big admirer of the player.

FIFA rules have previously prevented any deal being completed but according to The Mirror, the Gunners are ready to push through the transfer.

The midfielder is a former captain of Chile Under-17 side and he led his nation at the 2015 World Cup where they reached the last 16.

He has also made a number of first-team appearances at Deportes Santa Cruz since turning professional.

Read Next:
Usmanov: 'Wenger should prepare successor'
