Valencia confirm permanent signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza

Simone Zaza of Juventus in action against Napoli on September 26, 2015
Valencia announce that Juventus loanee and Italy international Simone Zaza has joined Los Che on a permanent contract until June 2021.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 16:24 UK

Valencia have announced the permanent signing of Italian forward Simone Zaza on a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old had been on loan at the Mestalla from Juventus, joining in January on a six-month deal.

Zaza has since scored four goals in 14 games for Valencia, including two against Granada on Sunday, and Los Che have now exercised an option to make the deal permanent.

An official club statement read: "Simone Zaza will become a Valencia CF player on a permanent basis from July 1, 2017, in accordance with the terms of the current loan agreement for the player signed with Juventus FC. The Italian striker's contract will run through to June 2021."

Italy international Zaza had a disappointing spell on loan at West Ham United earlier this season, failing to score in 11 appearances for the Hammers prior to the early termination of the deal.

Simone 'Lady' Zaza celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Juventus and Napoli on February 13, 2016
