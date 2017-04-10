New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender Marc Roberts?

Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Barnsley defender Marc Roberts during the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 16:13 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has reportedly identified Barnsley defender Marc Roberts as a potential signing during the summer.

The Black Cats have endured a hugely disappointing campaign in the Premier League, and it appears increasingly likely that they will be relegated to the Championship.

However, according to The Sun, the North-East outfit are already drawing up plans ahead of the next campaign and Roberts features on their shortlist.

The 26-year-old is only completing his second season at Oakwell since a transfer from FC Halifax, but he is forming a growing reputation in the Football League.

He has already made 82 appearances for the Tykes, and it has been suggested that he is under consideration to feature in Sunderland's backline.

It has been suggested that the club would have to part ways with £5m in order to take the player to the Stadium of Light.

Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
Read Next:
Sunderland 'to contest Larsson red card'
>
View our homepages for Marc Roberts, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender Marc Roberts?
 Sebastian Larsson for Sunderland on December 13, 2014
Report: Sunderland to appeal Sebastian Larsson red card
 David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-3 Manchester United - as it happened
Gallagher: 'Larsson foul a yellow card'David Moyes: 'We will keep on fighting'Result: Man United heap further misery on MoyesTeam News: Fellaini skippers United against SunderlandMourinho compares Defoe to Ibrahimovic
Moyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'Mourinho: 'I have decided Januzaj future'Mourinho "has sympathy" for David MoyesPreview: Sunderland vs. Manchester UnitedVan Aanholt reveals Sunderland problems
> Sunderland Homepage
More Barnsley News
Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender Marc Roberts?
 General views of Oakwell Stadium on September 5, 2011
Angus MacDonald pens Barnsley contract extension
 Manager of Ipswich Town Mick McCarthy looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Ipswich Town at Griffin Park on August 8, 2015
Mick McCarthy: Ipswich Town 'stole' a point from Barnsley
Lambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley winSwansea attacker Hedges joins BarnsleyIpswich interested in Reading striker?Leicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyChampionship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?
Barnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielderVilla complete signing of Hourihane Leicester midfielder joins Barnsley on loanAston Villa sign Barnsley defender BreeVilla to sign Barnsley duo Hourihane, Bree?
> Barnsley Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 