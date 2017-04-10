Sunderland are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Barnsley defender Marc Roberts during the summer.

Sunderland manager David Moyes has reportedly identified Barnsley defender Marc Roberts as a potential signing during the summer.

The Black Cats have endured a hugely disappointing campaign in the Premier League, and it appears increasingly likely that they will be relegated to the Championship.

However, according to The Sun, the North-East outfit are already drawing up plans ahead of the next campaign and Roberts features on their shortlist.

The 26-year-old is only completing his second season at Oakwell since a transfer from FC Halifax, but he is forming a growing reputation in the Football League.

He has already made 82 appearances for the Tykes, and it has been suggested that he is under consideration to feature in Sunderland's backline.

It has been suggested that the club would have to part ways with £5m in order to take the player to the Stadium of Light.