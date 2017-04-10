Chelsea striker Diego Costa suggests that he is currently unhappy with life in London, despite claiming that he is "very happy" at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues top goalscorer was linked with a move to China during the January transfer window before a switch failed to materialise but despite claiming that he is happy at Chelsea, he has suggested that he does not feel the same way about England's capital.

The 28-year-old told SFR Sport: "I have another two years on my contract. I am always very honest with those close to me. I tell them that I am very happy at Chelsea.

"The club gives me a lot, the fans, the team-mates. I am in a team that is winning and that motivates me even more. Last season was not the best, not just for me but for other players and for Chelsea.

"This year I hope will be different, that we win titles. If you are in a team that is winning, you always want to stay for the allotted amount of time.

"I am happy at Chelsea, I am not necessarily saying that I am happy with my life in London, but that is something completely different. It has nothing to do with it."

Costa has failed to score in his most recent matches for Chelsea, but boss Antonio Conte has insisted that he has no concerns over his striker's form.