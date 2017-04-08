Apr 8, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Antonio Conte unconcerned about Diego Costa form

Diego Costa of Chelsea in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on October 30, 2016
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says that he is unconcerned by the recent form of Diego Costa, who has not scored in his last four appearances.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has backed Diego Costa to return to form in the club's upcoming matches.

Costa has failed to score for the Blues since his close-range effort against West Ham United on March 6, but Conte has suggested that he is not concerned by his player's recent performances.

The 47-year-old told reporters: "No, I'm not concerned about this, his form. It can happen. For me, the most important thing is he is showing me great commitment and behaviour during the games, and is doing what I want.

"He was also unlucky in a lot of circumstances, but a player like Diego Costa can score in every game, and I'm sure he can do this."

Costa has scored 17 goals in 28 league appearances for the leaders of this season's top flight.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Your Comments
