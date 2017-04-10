Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club must do all they can to try to retain the services of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that it is "vital" that the club try to extend the contract of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The English international is one of a number of players who have just over a year left on their current deal, but Wenger has suggested that talks need to happen to secure the future of a midfielder whom he values highly.

The Frenchman is quoted by The Independent as saying: "I personally think it is vital that Chamberlain stays at Arsenal. We bought him when he was very young, we have built him up and I think he has a great mentality.

"I like his mentality and he has a good football brain. It would be a big damage for us to lose this kind of player."

Despite Wenger's comments, just 21 of Oxlade-Chamberlain's 38 outings this season have come from the start of games.