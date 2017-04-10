New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal must keep hold of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that the club must do all they can to try to retain the services of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that it is "vital" that the club try to extend the contract of midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The English international is one of a number of players who have just over a year left on their current deal, but Wenger has suggested that talks need to happen to secure the future of a midfielder whom he values highly.

The Frenchman is quoted by The Independent as saying: "I personally think it is vital that Chamberlain stays at Arsenal. We bought him when he was very young, we have built him up and I think he has a great mentality.

"I like his mentality and he has a good football brain. It would be a big damage for us to lose this kind of player."

Despite Wenger's comments, just 21 of Oxlade-Chamberlain's 38 outings this season have come from the start of games.

A general view inside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2015
