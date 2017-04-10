New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?

A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
© Getty Images
AS Monaco reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 16:53 UK

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has reportedly attracted interest from AS Monaco.

The 19-year-old is regarded as the hottest prospect in Belgian football, and it has previously been claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton could make bids during the summer.

However, according to The Sun, Monaco are now considered to be the favourites to capture the signature of the player ahead of next season.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been superb this season under Leonardo Jardim and while they face the possibility of losing some of their star players, it has been suggested that Tielemans is open to continuing his development in France.

Despite his age, Tielemans has already scored 29 goals in 162 appearances in Anderlecht's senior team.

Roberto Martinez protests a decision during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 20, 2016
Read Next:
Martinez tells Tielemans to stick with Anderlecht
>
View our homepages for Youri Tielemans, Leonardo Jardim, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Chelsea striker Diego Costa hints at unhappiness in London
 Eden Hazard celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Chelsea on April 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea see off Bournemouth to move seven points clear
Juventus ready to sign Chelsea winger?Alonso: 'We knew we needed to beat Bournemouth'Foxes interested in Chelsea starlet Abraham?Lampard: 'Terry a positive influence on Chelsea'Chelsea to continue Lucas Biglia pursuit?
Real Madrid considering N'Golo Kante bid?Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?Lampard: 'Barca, Real, Inter wanted me'Conte: 'Chelsea thriving under pressure'Hazard: Chelsea "passed a test" at Bournemouth
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday
 General View of the stadium prior to the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and US Citta di Palermo at Stadio Friuli on August 30, 2015
Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret?
Liverpool announce May friendly in SydneyMamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victoryKlopp: 'Coutinho lost three kilos in three days'
Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"Result: Liverpool survive Stoke scare to stay thirdTeam News: Firmino, Coutinho on Liverpool benchLive Commentary: Stoke 1-2 Liverpool - as it happenedLiverpool in line for Joe Allen bonus?
> Liverpool Homepage
More AS Monaco News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Manchester United 'eye AS Monaco duo Djibril Sidibe, Benjamin Mendy'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Kylian Mbappe: 'Paris Saint-Germain an attractive club'
Result: PSG continue Coupe de la Ligue dominancePires urges Mbappe to stay at MonacoMbappe: 'I'm not ready for Real Madrid'Djorkaeff: 'Mbappe should not copy Martial'Henry hails "thinker" Kylian Mbappe
Fabinho: 'Mbappe will end up at Real, Barca'Benzema warns Mbappe against leaving MonacoLloris impressed by 'mature' MbappeReport: Bayern join Bernardo Silva racePerez refuses to rule out Mbappe bid
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Everton News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Everton 4-2 Leicester City - as it happened
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
Davies delighted to net second Everton goalLawyer: Barkley "victim of unprovoked attack"Police probing alleged Barkley assault videoKoeman gives Barkley contract ultimatumKoeman "really happy" with Everton display
Koeman 'will do everything' to keep LukakuKoeman 'considering £27m Willian Jose bid'Team News: Two changes for Everton in Leicester clashHuth: 'Shakespeare has improved intensity'Koeman: 'Everton still fighting for fifth'
> Everton Homepage
More Anderlecht News
A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Roberto Martinez protests a decision during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 20, 2016
Roberto Martinez: Everton move 'not necessary' for Youri Tielemans
 Jose Mourinho applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals
Europa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawAnderlecht: 'Everton must pay big for Tielemans'EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip up
Youri Tielemans hints at Everton moveAnderlecht winger 'on Liverpool radar'Man United 'step up Tielemans interest'West Brom 'keen on Lukasz Teodorczyk'QPR confirm Idrissa Sylla arrival
> Anderlecht Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 