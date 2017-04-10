AS Monaco reportedly join the race to sign in-demand Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is said to be attracting interest from the Premier League.

Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans has reportedly attracted interest from AS Monaco.

The 19-year-old is regarded as the hottest prospect in Belgian football, and it has previously been claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton could make bids during the summer.

However, according to The Sun, Monaco are now considered to be the favourites to capture the signature of the player ahead of next season.

The Ligue 1 outfit have been superb this season under Leonardo Jardim and while they face the possibility of losing some of their star players, it has been suggested that Tielemans is open to continuing his development in France.

Despite his age, Tielemans has already scored 29 goals in 162 appearances in Anderlecht's senior team.