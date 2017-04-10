Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Burnley midfielder George Boyd, who is out of contract at Turf Moor during the summer.

Boyd has started 28 matches in the Premier League this season but there is uncertainty over his future at Turf Moor with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

It has been suggested that Boyd is only being offered an extension of one year, rather than the two he wants, and according to The Sunday Mirror, Villa are taking an interest in the situation.

It has been suggested that a number of other clubs will be keen on Boyd, should he opt to leave the Clarets, but Villa may hold an advantage with the player having previously played under Steve Bruce.

The Villa boss signed Boyd during his time at Hull City, but the Scottish international was never a first-team regular during his time at the KCOM Stadium.