New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Arsene Wenger keen on keeping British players

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that he wants the club to offer new contracts to four of their British players.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 10, 2017 at 11:03 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has indicated that the club will make an effort to keep the majority of their British first-team players at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London outfit have a number of high-profile contract scenarios to deal with in the coming months, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil two players who have less than 18 months remaining on their existing deals.

However, decisions must also be made on several other players and Wenger has said that he feels that it is important to secure the futures of British quartet Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs.

The Gunners boss is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "We still have a group of young players but we have to keep them all.

"We have Ramsey, Chamberlain, Wilshere, Gibbs. All these players, we have to make decisions and manage to keep them together."

Ramsey and Oxlade-Chamberlain are currently regulars in the first XI, Gibbs holds a bit-part role and Wilshere is due back from a loan spell with Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Jack Wilshere watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal 'to open Wilshere contract talks'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Kieran Gibbs, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for unsettled midfielder Mesut Ozil?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger keen on keeping British players
 Hector Bellerin in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Barcelona propose player-plus-cash deal for Hector Bellerin?
Quinn: 'North London has seen power shift'Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Wenger hails Walcott mental strengthOzil urges Wenger to make decision over futureBirmingham want Bielik back next season
Shi: 'No guarantees Costa will stay at Wolves'Agent 'English clubs interested in Hysaj'Ospina open to leaving Arsenal in summerKoscielny to quit Arsenal this summer?Sanchez 'prepared to give Arsenal one more year'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal29166761362554
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 