Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has indicated that the club will make an effort to keep the majority of their British first-team players at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London outfit have a number of high-profile contract scenarios to deal with in the coming months, with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil two players who have less than 18 months remaining on their existing deals.

However, decisions must also be made on several other players and Wenger has said that he feels that it is important to secure the futures of British quartet Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere and Kieran Gibbs.

The Gunners boss is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "We still have a group of young players but we have to keep them all.

"We have Ramsey, Chamberlain, Wilshere, Gibbs. All these players, we have to make decisions and manage to keep them together."

Ramsey and Oxlade-Chamberlain are currently regulars in the first XI, Gibbs holds a bit-part role and Wilshere is due back from a loan spell with Bournemouth at the end of the season.