AC Milan talk to Barcelona over Gerard Deulofeu

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan hold talks with Barcelona with a view of signing Gerard Deulofeu, despite the Spaniard still being with Everton.
Monday, April 10, 2017

AC Milan chief Adriano Galliani has revealed that he has held discussions with Barcelona over the potential signing of Gerard Deulofeu.

The winger is currently on loan from Everton but with Barcelona possessing a buy-back clause for the player, any permanent deal must be negotiated with the La Liga giants and it appears that Milan have put the wheels in motion ahead of the transfer.

Galliani told Milan TV: "In June, you will know, I do not know what will happen in the market, so I cannot say anything.

"I have spoken with the people in charge of Barcelona, but I will not tell you what they told me."

The 23-year-old has scored twice in 11 Serie A appearances since moving to Italy.

