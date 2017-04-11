Klaas-Jan Huntelaar says that he will leave Schalke 04 on a free transfer at the end of the season, but rules out "moving to some club in the desert, China or Turkey".

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has revealed that he will leave Schalke 04 on a free transfer at the end of the season after becoming frustrated with his lack of opportunities at the Veltins-Arena.

The 33-year-old has only started five Bundesliga matches for Schalke this season, while he has managed just four goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

The experienced Dutchman has confirmed that he will seek pastures new at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, but has ruled out "moving to some club in the desert, China or Turkey".

"I am not satisfied with the way things are going at Schalke right now. I have an expiring contract, so this is my last year here," Huntelaar told De Telegraaf.

"My next move will be a gut decision. I really like playing football, but I have four kids and there are so many fun things to do. I am still motivated and I know I can still deliver at the highest level.

"We will see what happens, what kind of offers come in and then I will make a decision. There is a good chance I will continue to live in Netherlands. I am not moving to some club in the desert, China or Turkey."

Huntelaar has netted 125 goals in 234 appearances for Schalke since joining the German outfit from AC Milan in the summer of 2010.