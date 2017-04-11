Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said that he has no intention of ever playing for hometown club Newcastle United or any other English team.
Carrick - who has been at Old Trafford since 2006 - is currently set to be out of contract at the end of the season, although rumours persist that Jose Mourinho could hand him a new 12-month deal.
However, should the veteran leave United, he has suggested that he would retire rather than play for another side in the Premier League.
The 35-year-old told MOTD magazine: "When I was a kid I was supporting Newcastle, I dreamt one day I would do but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Manchester United for so long.
"It is just one of those things where you cannot have everything. If and when I finish at Manchester United, that will probably be it I think.
"I am not getting ahead of myself, I have been here for so long and I have enjoyed it, I will not be playing for another club in England that is for sure."
Carrick has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.