New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Michael Carrick: 'I won't play for Newcastle United'

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick rules out a future move to hometown club Newcastle United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 16:56 UK

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said that he has no intention of ever playing for hometown club Newcastle United or any other English team.

Carrick - who has been at Old Trafford since 2006 - is currently set to be out of contract at the end of the season, although rumours persist that Jose Mourinho could hand him a new 12-month deal.

However, should the veteran leave United, he has suggested that he would retire rather than play for another side in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old told MOTD magazine: "When I was a kid I was supporting Newcastle, I dreamt one day I would do but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Manchester United for so long.

"It is just one of those things where you cannot have everything. If and when I finish at Manchester United, that will probably be it I think.

"I am not getting ahead of myself, I have been here for so long and I have enjoyed it, I will not be playing for another club in England that is for sure."

Carrick has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Schweinsteiger: Mourinho situation "unfortunate"
>
View our homepages for Michael Carrick, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A rare sighting of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Bastian Schweinsteiger: Jose Mourinho situation was "unfortunate"
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'I won't play for Newcastle United'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Atletico 'to offer Antoine Griezmann new contract to ward off Manchester United'
Vidic: 'Mourinho needs time to succeed'Neville hits out at criticism of LingardManchester United to sell Januzaj?Brown: 'Man United must down the big teams'Darmian ready to give his all for Man United
Lozano: 'I would like to join Man United'Neville: 'Zlatan has carried Man United'Mourinho praises "solid" Shaw performanceIbrahimovic: "I feel like Benjamin Button"Mourinho expects De Gea return for Chelsea
> Manchester United Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'I won't play for Newcastle United'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United join race for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose?
 Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Newcastle United confirm Dwight Gayle hamstring injury
Perez: 'Newcastle still thinking about title'Referee demoted after Newcastle error?Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitChampionship giants track Blackpool winger?Newcastle 'plotting £12m Harry Maguire bid'
Rafael Benitez: 'We must concentrate'Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'West Ham United keeping eye on Benitez?Saiss: 'FA did their job with Shelvey'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?
> Newcastle United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 