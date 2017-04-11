Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick rules out a future move to hometown club Newcastle United.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said that he has no intention of ever playing for hometown club Newcastle United or any other English team.

Carrick - who has been at Old Trafford since 2006 - is currently set to be out of contract at the end of the season, although rumours persist that Jose Mourinho could hand him a new 12-month deal.

However, should the veteran leave United, he has suggested that he would retire rather than play for another side in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old told MOTD magazine: "When I was a kid I was supporting Newcastle, I dreamt one day I would do but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Manchester United for so long.

"It is just one of those things where you cannot have everything. If and when I finish at Manchester United, that will probably be it I think.

"I am not getting ahead of myself, I have been here for so long and I have enjoyed it, I will not be playing for another club in England that is for sure."

Carrick has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.