Manchester United 'open talks with Michael Carrick over new contract'

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Manchester United reportedly open talks with midfielder Michael Carrick about a new contract.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Michael Carrick regarding a new contract.

The midfielder, who joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, will come to the end of his current deal when the season comes to a close.

With senior players like Wayne Rooney rumoured to be moving on in the summer, questions have been raised over Carrick's future at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, though, the United hierarchy are prepared to offer the 35-year-old a new 12-month extension and have opened negotiations regarding terms.

Carrick has been in and out of the team this season, starting 14 Premier League games and coming off the bench in one.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Mourinho: 'Marcus Rashford is desperate'
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Everton - as it happened
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Everton - as it happened
