Manchester United reportedly open talks with midfielder Michael Carrick about a new contract.

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Michael Carrick regarding a new contract.

The midfielder, who joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006, will come to the end of his current deal when the season comes to a close.

With senior players like Wayne Rooney rumoured to be moving on in the summer, questions have been raised over Carrick's future at Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, though, the United hierarchy are prepared to offer the 35-year-old a new 12-month extension and have opened negotiations regarding terms.

Carrick has been in and out of the team this season, starting 14 Premier League games and coming off the bench in one.