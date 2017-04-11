New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City 'chasing Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
A report claims that Manchester City want to bring Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.
Manchester City are reportedly interested in bringing Barcelona youngster Marc Cucurella to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Chelsea were strongly linked with a move for the 18-year-old towards the end of 2016, while Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have previously been credited with an interest in a player that will be out of contract this summer.

According to The Mirror, however, Man City now lead the race for the teenage full-back, who is said to be keen on seeking pastures new when his Barcelona contract expires at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Cucurella spent six seasons in Espanyol's youth set-up before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2012. His Barcelona B debut came at home to CE L'Hospitalet on November 26, 2016.

The left-back has also previously represented Spain at both Under-16 and Under-17 level.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngster
