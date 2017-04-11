Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly considering moves for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno.

The left-sided player has been at Liverpool since 2014 but despite making over 100 appearances for the Merseyside giants, he has been limited to just two starts in the Premier League this season.

He has not played 90 minutes in the league since October 29 and with Jurgen Klopp seemingly not intent on handing the Spaniard a place in his starting lineup, it appears that two Italian giants are ready to make an approach.

According to Goal.com, AC Milan and Inter Milan have identified Moreno as a possible signing during the summer as they look to reshape their respective squads.

Both clubs currently sit off the pace in Italy's top flight, with AC in sixth and Inter one place and two points behind in seventh.

It has been suggested that Liverpool value Moreno at £15m, although they may be prepared to accept a lower fee.