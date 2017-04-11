New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?

Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are reportedly considering moves for Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno could reportedly be handed a move out of Anfield by either AC Milan or Inter Milan.

The left-sided player has been at Liverpool since 2014 but despite making over 100 appearances for the Merseyside giants, he has been limited to just two starts in the Premier League this season.

He has not played 90 minutes in the league since October 29 and with Jurgen Klopp seemingly not intent on handing the Spaniard a place in his starting lineup, it appears that two Italian giants are ready to make an approach.

According to Goal.com, AC Milan and Inter Milan have identified Moreno as a possible signing during the summer as they look to reshape their respective squads.

Both clubs currently sit off the pace in Italy's top flight, with AC in sixth and Inter one place and two points behind in seventh.

It has been suggested that Liverpool value Moreno at £15m, although they may be prepared to accept a lower fee.

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Liverpool in hunt for Hernandez
>
View our homepages for Alberto Moreno, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
 Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool winger Sadio Mane to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
Liverpool announce May friendly in SydneyMamadou Sakho: 'My future down to Klopp'Chelsea join Liverpool in hunt for Udinese keeper?Ben Brereton on radar of Arsenal?Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victory
Klopp: 'Coutinho lost three kilos in three days'Klopp: "I couldn't feel any better"Result: Liverpool survive Stoke scare to stay thirdTeam News: Firmino, Coutinho on Liverpool benchLive Commentary: Stoke 1-2 Liverpool - as it happened
> Liverpool Homepage
More AC Milan News
Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
 Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
AC Milan talk to Barcelona over Gerard Deulofeu
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Premier League trio chasing AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma?
Barca to exercise Deulofeu buy-back clause?Spurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Report: Man City preparing record Donnarumma bidDeulofeu downplays talk of Barca return
Donnarumma wants AC Milan extensionSpurs considering bid for ex-Liverpool winger?Liverpool, AC Milan interested in Lyon defender?AC Milan interested in Sturridge?Man Utd hold talks with Donnarumma agent
> AC Milan Homepage
More Inter Milan News
Alberto Moreno and his ridiculous tattoos in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
AC Milan, Inter Milan to target Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno?
 Chelsea´s Frank Lampard celebrates after during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Schalke 04 vs FC Chelsea in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on October 22, 2013
Frank Lampard: 'Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter Milan all wanted me'
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Report: Manchester United readying £51m bid for Ivan Perisic
Inter Milan 'win race to sign Manolas'Conte dismisses talk of Chelsea exitSpurs pair attracting interest from Italy?Yaya Toure wanted by both Milan clubs?Mourinho: 'Trip to Croatia not a scouting mission'
Zola 'was interviewed by Inter Milan'Chelsea 'want Neymar to keep Conte at club'Report: Mourinho pushing through Perisic dealArsenal, Chelsea interested in Brozovic?Inter willing to offer Conte big-money deal?
> Inter Milan Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 