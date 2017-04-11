Real Madrid reportedly feel confident that they will sign Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer.

The Belgium international, who is in fine form this season having scored 14 goals and produced five assists in the Premier League, has been linked with the Spanish giants before.

According to The Mirror, this time, Los Blancos have placed Hazard at the top of their transfer wishlist and are willing to break through the £100m barrier to get their man.

If so, the cost will eclipse the world-record £89m fee that Manchester United paid to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus last summer.

The report claims that the Real hierarchy feel encouraged that Hazard will leave the Blues if they win the Premier League title, of which they are likely to do come May as the club sit with a seven-point lead at the top.

It is believed that Chelsea will try to convince the midfielder to stay put by offering a new contract worth £300,000 a week, but Madrid could try to tempt the Blues by offering Alvaro Morata in any deal.