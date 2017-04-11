New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United join race for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose?

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United reportedly decide to join the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose, who is also attracting interest from Everton.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United.

After an excellent campaign in the Championship, the Magpies are already preparing for their likely promotion to the Premier League and it appears that Rafael Benitez could target a compatriot during the summer window.

According to The People, Willian Jose has caught the attention of Benitez with his 10 goals in 23 appearances in La Liga this season.

The former Real Madrid trainee has scored in both fixtures against Barcelona during the current campaign, as well as netting in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

However, Newcastle are likely to face competition for his signature with Everton also said to be in the running for a player who allegedly has a price-tag of £27m.

Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Read Next:
Koeman 'considering £27m Willian Jose bid'
>
View our homepages for Willian Jose, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'I won't play for Newcastle United'
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United join race for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose?
 Dwight Gayle in action for Newcastle United on September 24, 2016
Newcastle United confirm Dwight Gayle hamstring injury
Perez: 'Newcastle still thinking about title'Referee demoted after Newcastle error?Carragher expecting Daniel Sturridge exitChampionship giants track Blackpool winger?Newcastle 'plotting £12m Harry Maguire bid'
Rafael Benitez: 'We must concentrate'Clement: 'Sigurdsson happy at Swansea'West Ham United keeping eye on Benitez?Saiss: 'FA did their job with Shelvey'Newcastle keen on Swansea playmaker?
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Real Sociedad News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United join race for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose?
 Xabi Prieto is mobbed by a herd of Real Sociedad teammates after scoring on February 22, 2015
Result: Real Sociedad defeat Sporting Gijon to climb into La Liga top six
 Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman 'considering £27m bid for striker Willian Jose'
Eusebio: 'I would reject Barcelona'Eusebio rules himself out of Barca jobResult: Real Madrid go four points clear at topTeam News: Three changes for Real Madrid against SociedadLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sociedad - as it happened
Result: Barcelona through with thumping winResult: Barcelona break Anoeta curse with first-leg winLive Commentary: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona - as it happenedBig three kept apart in Copa last eightReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
> Real Sociedad Homepage
More Everton News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle United join race for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose?
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
Galloway returns to Everton after loan spellEverton to consider move for Cook?Koeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterSutton: 'Barkley's been tapped up'
Milan talk to Barca over Gerard DeulofeuDavies delighted to net second Everton goalLawyer: Barkley "victim of unprovoked attack"Police probing alleged Barkley assault videoKoeman gives Barkley contract ultimatum
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle41266974353984
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield40235125046474
4Reading41227125657-173
5Leeds UnitedLeeds412261355391672
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds412091253411269
7Fulham4118131072522067
8Derby CountyDerby411711134841762
9Preston North EndPreston411613125951861
10Norwich CityNorwich411791572621060
11Aston Villa411513134340358
12Brentford41168176559656
13Barnsley411511155856256
14Cardiff CityCardiff411510165658-255
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves40149175152-151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich411116144351-849
18Birmingham CityBirmingham411113174160-1946
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest41129205666-1045
20Burton Albion411112184155-1445
21Bristol City41128215361-844
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn41913194763-1640
23Wigan AthleticWigan41910223551-1637
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4145323593-5817
> Full Version
 