Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle United.

After an excellent campaign in the Championship, the Magpies are already preparing for their likely promotion to the Premier League and it appears that Rafael Benitez could target a compatriot during the summer window.

According to The People, Willian Jose has caught the attention of Benitez with his 10 goals in 23 appearances in La Liga this season.

The former Real Madrid trainee has scored in both fixtures against Barcelona during the current campaign, as well as netting in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

However, Newcastle are likely to face competition for his signature with Everton also said to be in the running for a player who allegedly has a price-tag of £27m.