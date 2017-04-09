A report claims that Real Sociedad's Brazilian attacker Willian Jose is on the radar of Everton, who are weighing up a potential £27m summer transfer.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly preparing for life without Romelu Lukaku next season by plotting a big-money move for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose.

The Toffees are expected to lose the Belgium international in the summer after he publicly announced last month that he has no intention of signing a new deal at Goodison Park, meaning that he will be available for free in a year's time.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Willian Jose, who is said to be valued at £27m by his current club, is among those being considered by Dutch boss Koeman.

Everton are said to have sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old, linked with Southampton and Watford in the past, up close in last week's 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Willian Jose has nine goals and three assists for Sociedad this season, helping his side to their current standing of eighth place in the Spanish top flight.