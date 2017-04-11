New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to take Martina from former club Southampton?

Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Ronald Koeman will reportedly try to sign right-back Cuco Martina from his former club Southampton this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 14:27 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly considering getting in touch with his former club Southampton to sign right-back Cuco Martina.

The 27-year-old has struggled for first-team action under Claude Puel this season, starting just six Premier League games due to Cedric Soares standing in his way.

According to the Daily Star, Koeman has identified Martina as an option to provide cover during Seamus Coleman's lengthy injury absence with a broken leg.

The 28-year-old is expected to miss a chunk of next season after he suffered the injury during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales in March's World Cup qualifier.

It is believed that Koeman tried to sign Martina following his switch to Everton from Southampton last summer, but the Saints could not find cover before the transfer deadline.

Martina will be a free agent this summer as his contract expires.

Ross Barkley in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Read Next:
Sutton: 'Barkley's been tapped up'
>
View our homepages for Cedric Soares, Ronald Koeman, Cuco Martina, Claude Puel, Seamus Coleman, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Romelu Lukaku and Steve Cook in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Bournemouth on February 4, 2017
Everton to consider move for Bournemouth defender Steve Cook?
 A general view inside the ground prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between AS Monaco FC and Juventus at Stade Louis II on April 22, 2015 in Monaco, Monaco.
AS Monaco to rival Premier League clubs for Youri Tielemans?
 Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Result: Romelu Lukaku nets twice in Everton win
Galloway returns to Everton after loan spellKoeman to return to Southampton for Martina?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterSutton: 'Barkley's been tapped up'Milan talk to Barca over Gerard Deulofeu
Davies delighted to net second Everton goalLawyer: Barkley "victim of unprovoked attack"Police probing alleged Barkley assault videoKoeman gives Barkley contract ultimatumKoeman "really happy" with Everton display
> Everton Homepage
More Southampton News
Southampton defender Cuco Martina in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to take Martina from former club Southampton?
 Fraser Forster in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Jordy Clasie hails "unbelievable" Fraser Forster
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel hails "character, spirit and attitude" of Southampton
Result: Southampton hang on to win at West BromTeam News: Phillips starts for West BromResult: Late goals put Palace back in troubleTeam News: Two changes for Saints, Palace make oneLive Commentary: Southampton 3-1 Palace - as it happened
Chelsea 'interested in Cedric Soares'Romeu: 'Southampton miss Gabbiadini presence'Puel: 'All players must contribute goals'Gabbiadini unlikely to return for Palace matchPuel: 'Southampton lucky to keep clean sheet'
> Southampton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd301512346242257
6Arsenal30166861392254
7Everton32159857362154
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester31106153951-1236
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace31104174250-834
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3155212456-3220
> Full Version
 