Ronald Koeman will reportedly try to sign right-back Cuco Martina from his former club Southampton this summer.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly considering getting in touch with his former club Southampton to sign right-back Cuco Martina.

The 27-year-old has struggled for first-team action under Claude Puel this season, starting just six Premier League games due to Cedric Soares standing in his way.

According to the Daily Star, Koeman has identified Martina as an option to provide cover during Seamus Coleman's lengthy injury absence with a broken leg.

The 28-year-old is expected to miss a chunk of next season after he suffered the injury during the Republic of Ireland's goalless draw with Wales in March's World Cup qualifier.

It is believed that Koeman tried to sign Martina following his switch to Everton from Southampton last summer, but the Saints could not find cover before the transfer deadline.

Martina will be a free agent this summer as his contract expires.