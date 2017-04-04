Apr 4, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Everton
 

Ronald Koeman happy to place faith in Everton's younger players

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton manager Ronald Koeman suggests that he is happy to place faith in the club's younger players during the remainder of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 3, 2017 at 12:24 UK

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that all of his younger players are under consideration to feature against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Due to injuries to a number of first-team regulars, Koeman included several players who have progressed from the club's academy for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on Saturday.

The Toffees fell to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield, but Koeman has indicated that the same group of players will get another opportunity to impress at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman told reporters: "We will have the same players available as last weekend. We had six players aged 22 and lower [against Liverpool]. To improve is to play and get game time.

"I'm a manager who if young players are developing and we have some problems like we had with injuries, then it's a good opportunity for young players and that's the future of the club."

Koeman handed just a fifth Premier League appearance to Matthew Pennington, while Mason Holgate made just his eighth league start as a replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Tom Davies has emerged as a regular option for Koeman this season, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was making just his third league start after scoring his first Everton goal before the international break.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Read Next:
Koeman: 'Everton controlled the game'
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Matthew Pennington, Mason Holgate, Seamus Coleman, Tom Davies, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman: 'Everton must defend against Manchester United'
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Everton, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion target move for Wilfried Bony?
 Idrissa Gueye in action for Everton on September 30, 2016
Arsenal lining up summer move for Idrissa Gueye?
Koeman happy to place faith in young playersGallagher: 'Barkley deserved a red card'Lovren disappointed with Barkley conductJagielka not giving up on top-four hopesKoeman: 'Everton controlled the game'
Carragher: 'Lukaku bullied by Lovren'Paul Pogba closing in on Man Utd returnKlopp hails "well-deserved" victoryResult: Liverpool up to third with Merseyside derby winKlopp pays tribute to Coleman's "character"
> Everton Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 