Everton manager Ronald Koeman suggests that he is happy to place faith in the club's younger players during the remainder of the season.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that all of his younger players are under consideration to feature against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Due to injuries to a number of first-team regulars, Koeman included several players who have progressed from the club's academy for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on Saturday.

The Toffees fell to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield, but Koeman has indicated that the same group of players will get another opportunity to impress at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman told reporters: "We will have the same players available as last weekend. We had six players aged 22 and lower [against Liverpool]. To improve is to play and get game time.

"I'm a manager who if young players are developing and we have some problems like we had with injuries, then it's a good opportunity for young players and that's the future of the club."

Koeman handed just a fifth Premier League appearance to Matthew Pennington, while Mason Holgate made just his eighth league start as a replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Tom Davies has emerged as a regular option for Koeman this season, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was making just his third league start after scoring his first Everton goal before the international break.