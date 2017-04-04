Everton manager Ronald Koeman has suggested that all of his younger players are under consideration to feature against Manchester United on Tuesday night.
Due to injuries to a number of first-team regulars, Koeman included several players who have progressed from the club's academy for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool on Saturday.
The Toffees fell to a 3-1 defeat at Anfield, but Koeman has indicated that the same group of players will get another opportunity to impress at Old Trafford.
The Dutchman told reporters: "We will have the same players available as last weekend. We had six players aged 22 and lower [against Liverpool]. To improve is to play and get game time.
"I'm a manager who if young players are developing and we have some problems like we had with injuries, then it's a good opportunity for young players and that's the future of the club."
Koeman handed just a fifth Premier League appearance to Matthew Pennington, while Mason Holgate made just his eighth league start as a replacement for Seamus Coleman.
Tom Davies has emerged as a regular option for Koeman this season, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin was making just his third league start after scoring his first Everton goal before the international break.