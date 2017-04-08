Southampton boss Claude Puel praises the "character, spirit and attitude" of his side after they held off a late West Bromwich Albion onslaught at the Hawthorns.

Southampton boss Claude Puel has praised the "character, spirit and attitude" of his side after they hung on to a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Jordy Clasie scored the only goal of the game at the Hawthorns as the Saints withstood a late Baggies onslaught, Fraser Forster producing a number of key saves in the closing stages.

Puel told reporters after the game: "We had a fantastic first half but with just one goal. Afterwards in the second half it was very difficult because it was always long balls and direct play from West Brom.

"With all their free-kicks it was difficult to defend. We resisted very well, with Fraser, and I think it is a good reward for all - a clean sheet against West Brom. It's perfect because before the game they had scored 19 goals from free kicks and it's a good challenge, a good success here.

"The squad is fantastic. You can see this today because it was good intensity and quality in the first half and character, spirit and attitude in the second half to resist and keep the three points. It is fantastic."

Southampton, ninth in the Premier League table, are now just four points behind West Brom in the race for eighth place.