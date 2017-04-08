Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Hawthorns
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
0-1
Southampton
 
FT(HT: 0-1)
Clasie (25')

Result: Southampton survive late onslaught to win at West Bromwich Albion

Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton survive a late barrage from West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Hawthorns.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 17:07 UK

Southampton have survived a late barrage from West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Hawthorns.

More to follow.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3198144456-1235
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
