Result: Southampton survive late onslaught to win at West Bromwich Albion

© SilverHub

Southampton survive a late barrage from West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Hawthorns.

Southampton have survived a late barrage from West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Hawthorns. More to follow.

Read Next:

Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals"

>