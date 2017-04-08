Southampton have survived a late barrage from West Bromwich Albion to secure a 1-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Hawthorns.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|30
|23
|3
|4
|62
|24
|38
|72
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|31
|20
|8
|3
|64
|22
|42
|68
|3
|Liverpool
|32
|18
|9
|5
|68
|40
|28
|63
|4
|Manchester CityMan City
|31
|18
|7
|6
|60
|35
|25
|61
|5
|Arsenal
|29
|16
|6
|7
|61
|36
|25
|54
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|29
|14
|12
|3
|43
|24
|19
|54
|7
|Everton
|31
|14
|9
|8
|53
|34
|19
|51
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|32
|12
|8
|12
|39
|41
|-2
|44
|9
|Southampton
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|37
|0
|40
|10
|Watford
|31
|10
|7
|14
|36
|52
|-16
|37
|11
|Leicester CityLeicester
|30
|10
|6
|14
|37
|47
|-10
|36
|12
|Burnley
|32
|10
|6
|16
|32
|44
|-12
|36
|13
|Stoke CityStoke
|32
|9
|9
|14
|34
|47
|-13
|36
|14
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|32
|10
|6
|16
|42
|57
|-15
|36
|15
|Bournemouth
|31
|9
|8
|14
|44
|56
|-12
|35
|16
|Crystal Palace
|30
|9
|4
|17
|39
|50
|-11
|31
|17
|Hull City
|32
|8
|6
|18
|33
|64
|-31
|30
|18
|Swansea CitySwansea
|32
|8
|4
|20
|37
|67
|-30
|28
|19
|Middlesbrough
|31
|4
|12
|15
|22
|37
|-15
|24
|20
|Sunderland
|30
|5
|5
|20
|24
|53
|-29
|20
