Watford captain Troy Deeney is reportedly a £20m target for West Bromwich Albion, which would make him the club's record signing if a deal goes through.

West Bromwich Albion are looking to sign Troy Deeney from Watford and will break their transfer record to do so, according to a report.

The 28-year-old is said to have been made the Baggies' top target for the summer window, a year on from Leicester City seeing a £15m offer of their own knocked back.

It is claimed by The Mirror that Albion will up the ante by tabling a bid of £20m for the striker, while also offering Deeney improved wages on the £50,000-a-week deal signed last year.

Deeney has nine goals and three assists in 28 Premier League appearances this season, compared to 13 and seven respectively in the 2015-16 campaign.

Albion's previous club-record deal saw them bring Nacer Chadli to The Hawthorns from Tottenham Hotspur last summer for £13m.