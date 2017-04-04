Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Niang (13'), Deeney (49')
Britos (40'), Niang (69')
Britos (65')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Robson-Kanu (43'), McClean (45'), Livermore (58'), Nyom (83')

Tony Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals" against Watford

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is unhappy with the manner in which his side gifted Watford a 2-0 victory in Tuesday's Premier League clash.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 22:46 UK

Tony Pulis has criticised his West Bromwich Albion players for gifting Watford a 2-0 victory in Tuesday's Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.

Goals from M'Baye Niang and Troy Deeney earned the points for the Hornets, who were reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes of the match after Miguel Britos picked up a second yellow.

West Brom grew into the game after the dismissal, with Nacer Chadli hitting the bar from one attempt and volleying wide from another, while Salomon Rondon also caused problems once introduced from the bench.

Speaking after the match, Pulis told BBC Sport: "We gave two poor goals away. We still had chances and possessions. Chadli could come out another day with a hat-trick, so we are disappointed.

"The lads kept working but it wasn't out night. Even when they went down to 10 men, we needed a break. If we had scored with 10 mins to go we could have gone on to get something. We became more desperate. We needed a break and they had it."

Albion remain eighth in the table, where they have been for four months, but have just two wins in five league outings.

Watford captain Troy Deeney celebrates after scoring the opening goal in his side's 4-2 defeat at the hands of Norwich on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Troy Deeney wanted by West Brom
>
View our homepages for Tony Pulis, M'Baye Niang, Troy Deeney, Miguel Britos, Nacer Chadli, Salomon Rondon, Football
Your Comments
More West Bromwich Albion News
Troy Deeney celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Watford on February 13, 2016
Live Commentary: Watford 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tony Pulis bemoans concession of "two poor goals" against Watford
 Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Result: M'Baye Niang stars in Watford win over West Bromwich Albion
Team News: Deeney, Prodl back for WatfordPalace, West Brom target Sassuolo striker?Pulis: 'Watford won't sell Deeney'PL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?Report: Troy Deeney wanted by West Brom
Report: Fletcher offered new West Brom dealMourinho refuses to criticise West BromPulis tips United for title next seasonResult: West Brom hold Man United at Old TraffordTeam News: Rashford up front for United
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Watford30107133648-1237
10Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
11Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
12Burnley31105163244-1235
13Southampton2897123336-334
14Bournemouth3097144254-1234
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 