West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is unhappy with the manner in which his side gifted Watford a 2-0 victory in Tuesday's Premier League clash.

Tony Pulis has criticised his West Bromwich Albion players for gifting Watford a 2-0 victory in Tuesday's Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.

Goals from M'Baye Niang and Troy Deeney earned the points for the Hornets, who were reduced to 10 men for the final 25 minutes of the match after Miguel Britos picked up a second yellow.

West Brom grew into the game after the dismissal, with Nacer Chadli hitting the bar from one attempt and volleying wide from another, while Salomon Rondon also caused problems once introduced from the bench.



Speaking after the match, Pulis told BBC Sport: "We gave two poor goals away. We still had chances and possessions. Chadli could come out another day with a hat-trick, so we are disappointed.

"The lads kept working but it wasn't out night. Even when they went down to 10 men, we needed a break. If we had scored with 10 mins to go we could have gone on to get something. We became more desperate. We needed a break and they had it."

Albion remain eighth in the table, where they have been for four months, but have just two wins in five league outings.