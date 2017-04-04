Apr 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
2-0
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Niang (13'), Deeney (49')
Britos (40'), Niang (69')
Britos (65')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Robson-Kanu (43'), McClean (45'), Livermore (58'), Nyom (83')

Result: M'Baye Niang stars in Watford win over West Bromwich Albion

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
© SilverHub
Watford claim their second Premier League victory in the space of three days with a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 21:57 UK

M'Baye Niang scored and provided an assist as Watford recorded a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old - on loan from AC Milan - scored an excellent strike during the early stages of the game before he set up Troy Deeney for Watford's second early in the second half.

West Brom were boosted by the sending off of Watford defender Miguel Britos, but they were unable to break down the home side's defence who registered their second successive clean sheet.

The first opportunity of the game at Vicarage Road fell to Nacer Chadli but after initially being denied by goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, he could only send the rebound off target.

It did not take long for Watford to offer a response and they did so in fine style through Niang, who cut inside from the left-hand side before firing a terrific effort into the far corner from distance.

Chances were few and far between for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes, but West Brom came within inches of finding an equaliser through Chadli, who struck the woodwork with a superb effort from a set piece.

Baggies head coach Tony Pulis was aware that his side needed to register a positive result if they were to keep the pressure on the teams above them, and they came out for the second half on the front foot with Chris Brunt firing over from 30 yards.

However, Watford quickly doubled their advantage through Deeney, who latched onto a fine pass from Niang before rounding Ben Foster and tapping home into an empty net.

The goal came as a huge blow to the visitors but to their credit, they started to have the better of the chances and Chadli should have converted at the back post after being found by Brunt.

The Baggies were given a boost with 25 minutes remaining when Britos was dismissed for a second yellow card, and it only resulted in West Brom throwing men forward in search of a goal which would get them back into the match.

They forced a succession of corners without finding an end product before substitute Salomon Rondon headed off target after being found by Brunt.

James Morrison had a late chance for West Brom but they struggled to create much in the final third - despite the man advantage - as Watford claimed their second win in the space of three days to move into ninth place into the table.

