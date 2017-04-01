Southampton manager Claude Puel admits that it is "disappointing" to drop points at home to Bournemouth, but believes that a draw is a fair result.

The Saints were the better side in the first half but hung on at times after the interval, with Bournemouth hitting the post through Adam Smith and missing a penalty when Harry Arter blazed over the bar from 12 yards.

Puel admitted that it was "disappointing" to have been held at home, but believes that a point apiece was the right result and claimed that his side were suffering from fatigue in the second half.

"It is a little disappointing to just take one point at home but it is a fair result. We could have won, we could have lost," he told reporters.

"Some of our players looked a little bit tired after the international break. We had 15 players away. It's not an excuse but it's difficult."

Puel also said that he was pleased with the performance of Dusan Tadic, who voiced his displeasure during the international break at being substituted so often.

"It was interesting, he played a very good first half, he can do the same, it was good and I am happy with his performance," Puel added.

The result means that Southampton and Bournemouth remain level on points in the Premier League table, although the Saints have played two games fewer than their near neighbours.