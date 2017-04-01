Apr 1, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-0
Bournemouth

Romeu (92')
FT

Result: Harry Arter misses from penalty spot in South Coast stalemate

Southampton and Bournemouth play out a goalless draw at St Mary's Stadium, with Harry Arter squandering the best chance from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Bournemouth have squandered the chance of picking up a first ever away win against South Coast rivals Southampton after missing a late penalty in a goalless draw at St Mary's Stadium.

The match was delicately poised when substitute Harry Arter stepped up with 11 minutes to go, sending his spot-kick attempt high over the bar after losing his footing.

Southampton, now without defeat in 13 league and cup meetings with their neighbours on home soil, move back into the top half of the table on 34 points, while Bournemouth are level on points in 11th - seven clear of danger.

Benik Afobe misses a chance during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

The home side largely dominated the opening 45 minutes, coming close to an early opener when Dusan Tadic got on the end of Jay Rodriguez's knockdown but dragged his attempt wide.

The ball was in the net soon after as Rodriguez, in the side for injured striker Manolo Gabbiadini - the Saints' first alteration to their starting XI in four matches - fired past Artur Boruc at the second attempt only to see the offside flag correctly go up.

Rodriguez was certainly looking to make an impression, having been given the nod over Shane Long from the off, but his next attempt was easily dealt with by Boruc from a little further out.

Bournemouth had a 10-minute respite midway through the half as they managed to enjoy some possession, creating their best opening when a loose ball was prodded goalwards by Andrew Surman, with Steven Davis proving to be the hero for Southampton on the line.

James Ward-Prowse and Marc Pugh in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

The Saints created a late flurry of chances in the first half, seeing Tadic clip the outside of the post after being picked out by Cedric Soares, before Maya Yoshida glanced wide unmarked from a corner and Rodriguez had a well-struck shot helped over by Boruc.

Bournemouth were dealt an injury blow just seconds after the restart as Surman, who picked up a knock in the first half, hobbled off to be replaced by the returning Arter in midfield.

It took until the hour mark for the next opening to arrive, and it proved to be one of the best of the match as Joshua King slipped the ball through for strike partner Benik Afobe, who slotted wide with just Fraser Forster to beat.

Cedric Soares of Southampton and Charlie Daniels of Bournemouth on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

That acted as a wake-up call for the hosts and they nearly found that key breakthrough themselves after Boruc parried Nathan Redmond's shot into the path of Ward-Prowse, though his first-time shot flashed wide of goal.

Long was introduced from the bench with 25 minutes left and nearly made a telling difference, racing on to a through-ball but seeing his delicate chip end narrowly wide of its intended target.

The match continued to hang in the balance heading into the final quarter, yet it was Southampton's goal that was living a charmed life as Adam Smith picked out the post from range and Marc Pugh fluffed his lines from the follow-up attempt.

Jack Stephens, Cedric Soares and Joshua King during the Premier League match between Southampton and Bournemouth on April 1, 2017© SilverHub

Then came the biggest moment in the contest after referee Jonathan Moss pointed to the spot, deeming that Redmond made contact with Ryan Fraser in the box, but Arter horrendously skied over the bar after his left foot gave way - the third in a row that Bournemouth have missed.

Arter had one more opportunity to make amends at the very end of the match, seeing the game's last real attempt palmed aside by Boruc as the teams were made to settle for a share of the spoils.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
