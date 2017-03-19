Mar 19, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
2-1
Southampton
Eriksen (14'), Alli (33' pen.)
Dier (11'), Walker (39'), Wanyama (61')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Ward-Prowse (52')
Redmond (26'), Boufal (81'), Romeu (94')

Claude Puel bemoans Andre Marriner penalty decision

Southampton manager Claude Puel at the Premier League match against Watford on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel claims that his side should have been awarded a penalty during their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 19:51 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has claimed that his side should have had a penalty at the end of the first half of their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Spurs themselves were awarded a spot kick when Steven Davis brought down Dele Alli inside the area shortly after the half-hour mark, but referee Andre Marriner was unmoved when Dusan Tadic was caught by Ben Davies on the stroke of half time.

Replays suggested that Southampton had a case, and Puel believes that his side deserved more than the 2-1 defeat that was inflicted upon them.

"If the referee gives a penalty for their second goal then he needed to give a penalty for us," he told reporters.

"I cannot see the difference. Two teams were at the same level. It was difficult for the two teams to find opportunities. Each team tried to play good football, without a lot of opportunities, but I think we stayed with a good spirit. A draw seems normal for me."

The defeat leaves Southampton still 10th in the Premier League table.

Dele Alli leaves the field afterthe Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
