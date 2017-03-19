Southampton manager Claude Puel rules Manolo Gabbiadini out of international duty with Italy after he picked up a groin injury during the 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has confirmed that Manolo Gabbiadini will miss Italy's upcoming matches against Albania and Netherlands.

The 25-year-old's blistering start to his Southampton career had earned him a recall to the international scene for the first time since 2015, but he was forced off in the first half of his side's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Puel confirmed that the striker has suffered a groin injury and, while the full extent of the problem is still unclear, the Southampton boss confirmed that he would not be able to join up with Giampiero Ventura's squad.

"It's a groin injury and we will see with all the (scans). I hope it is not bad but for his national team, it is not possible for him to go," he told reporters.

Gabbiadini had scored nine goals in his previous seven club games before today, including six in four for Southampton.