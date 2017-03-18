Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Mawson (31' og.), Afobe (72')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sung-Yeung (40'), Cork (77')

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City were not good enough against Bournemouth'

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
© Getty Images
Swansea City manager Paul Clement admits that his side were second best during their 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side deserved their 2-0 defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

An own goal from Alfie Mawson and a Benik Afobe strike either side of half time saw the Swans fall to successive league defeats for the first time under Clement, leaving them 17th in the Premier League table.

Swansea do still have a three-point cushion to the relegation zone, but Clement believes that his side now need to win their next two home games - against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough and high-flying Tottenham Hotspur.

"Clearly it wasn't good enough on the day. For periods going into their first goal we did okay. We have to rebuild and go again because Bournemouth have showed, they were right in it and they've just won back-to-back games at home and that's what we have to do now," he told BT Sport.

"We go and play two home games, Middlesbrough, a massive one in two weeks' time, followed by Tottenham, which is obviously a difficult one. We have to remember that we've come a long way in a short time.

"(There are) nine games to go and I've still got a lot of belief that we can (stay up). Our objective is to come 17th or higher. I have to say congratulations to Bournemouth, they deserved to win. We're going to fight hard to the very end and I'm sure it will go to the very end."

Swansea have now won five and lost five of their 10 Premier League games under Clement.

Benik Afobe celebrates after the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Liverpool on December 4, 2016
Read Next:
Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victory
>
View our homepages for Paul Clement, Alfie Mawson, Benik Afobe, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City were not good enough against Bournemouth'
Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victoryTeam News: Arter misses out for BournemouthEddie Howe looking to build on momentumFernando Llorente fit to face BournemouthPaul Clement: "No need to panic"
Montero "determined" to help save SwansSwansea 'sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen'Angel Rangel reveals broken metatarsalSilva, Clement unhappy with state of pitchPaul Clement: 'We were not good enough'
> Swansea City Homepage
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City were not good enough against Bournemouth'
Howe: 'Bournemouth not feeling safe yet'Afobe "happy" with Bournemouth victoryTeam News: Arter misses out for BournemouthEddie Howe looking to build on momentumHarry Arter a doubt for Bournemouth
Howe surprised by Wilshere England snubFernando Llorente fit to face BournemouthMings 'bemused with Rojo decision'Bournemouth keen on reunion with Ake?Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'
> Bournemouth Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 