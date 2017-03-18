Mar 18, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Dean Court
Bournemouth
2-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Mawson (31' og.), Afobe (72')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Sung-Yeung (40'), Cork (77')

Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Bournemouth beat Swansea City 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium to move nine points clear of danger, with Benik Afobe playing a part in both goals.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Benik Afobe scored one and played a big part in another to help Bournemouth to a 2-0 win over Swansea City in their relegation battle at the Vitality Stadium this evening.

The former Arsenal man found the net in either half, although his first will officially go down as an own goal as it took a telling touch off Swansea defender Alfie Mawson on its way past Lukasz Fabianski.

Bournemouth have now won back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time in a year, while successive defeats for a well-below-par Swans side leaves them three points above the drop zone heading into the two-week international break.

There was a chance at either end in the space of a minute early on, as Alfie Mawson glanced Gylfi Sigurdsson's cross narrowly wide and Ryan Fraser dragged wide from the Cherries' first opening.

Fraser turned provider soon after, sending in a fine delivery for matchwinner Afobe to nod wide from just a few yards out after holding off his man.

Bournemouth got the luck they required, however, as soon after Joshua King's flick-on evaded his own goal by a matter of inches, Afobe saw his deflected shot from the edge of the box take a nick off Mawson and creep over the line.

Sigurdsson, with a league-high 11 assists to his name this term, led the Swansea charge for a response by sending a dipping shot towards the far corner.

Artur Boruc was equal to it on that occasion, helping the ball past the post with his fingertips, while Adam Smith's free kick right down the middle was the closest the Cherries came to doubling their tally in the first half.

Swansea, who have only once before recovered form behind at half time to win a Premier League game, were doing little to force their way back into the contest in the early throes of the second period.

Some slack play was punished on a few occasions, the most costly of which nearly saw Dan Gosling pick out the bottom corner if not for a smart stop from Fabianski down to his right.

Fraser was the next to capitalise on the high press paying off, also testing Fabianski with a routine stop, with Swansea taking until the hour mark before finally step things up.

The Welsh outfit were unable to create any real clear openings, though, and that came back to haunt them as the home side added a second 72 minutes in through another Afobe strike.

There was no doubt that this one belonged to the forward, sweeping the ball into the far corner via the post after being slipped through by last weekend's hat-trick hero King.

Fabianski had to be alert to prevent King adding a third in the final 10 minutes, reacting quickly to scoop the ball behind after the Norway international leapt high to meet substitute Jack Wilshere's cross.

Wilshere was the next to be thwarted by Fabianski late on, but Bournemouth had already done more than enough to earn the points, seeing them move nine clear of danger and surely safe for another season.

Eddie Howe watches on during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth on February 25, 2017
Read Next:
Eddie Howe looking to build on momentum
>
View our homepages for Alfie Mawson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ryan Fraser, Benik Afobe, Joshua King, Artur Boruc, Adam Smith, Dan Gosling, Lukasz Fabianski, Jack Wilshere, Football
Your Comments
More Bournemouth News
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger
 Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
Team News: Harry Arter fails late fitness test for Bournemouth
Eddie Howe looking to build on momentumHarry Arter a doubt for BournemouthHowe surprised by Wilshere England snubFernando Llorente fit to face BournemouthMings 'bemused with Rojo decision'
Bournemouth keen on reunion with Ake?Bournemouth 'cool Jack Wilshere pursuit'Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'Eddie Howe 'relieved' with Hammers winKing: "I could have had four or five"
> Bournemouth Homepage
More Swansea City News
Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Result: Benik Afobe sends Bournemouth further clear of danger
 Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Bournemouth 2-0 Swansea City - as it happened
 Bournemouth's Harry Arter in action during the game with Crystal Palace on December 26, 2015
Team News: Harry Arter fails late fitness test for Bournemouth
Eddie Howe looking to build on momentumFernando Llorente fit to face BournemouthPaul Clement: "No need to panic"Montero "determined" to help save SwansSwansea 'sign half-brother of Eidur Gudjohnsen'
Angel Rangel reveals broken metatarsalSilva, Clement unhappy with state of pitchPaul Clement: 'We were not good enough'Result: Niasse brace earns Hull vital win over SwanseaTeam News: Davies on bench for Hull
> Swansea City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal27155756342250
6Everton29148751302150
7Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2696113234-233
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 