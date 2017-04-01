Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Southampton and Bournemouth at St Mary's Stadium.
The Cherries have eased their relegation fears heading into this South Coast derby after winning two games on the spin prior to the international break.
Facing the drop has never really been a fear for the Saints, meanwhile, but they have been joined on 33 points by their neighbours and are now essentially left jostling for position in mid-table over the remaining six weeks.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Hassen, Caceres, McQueen, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Long
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Allsop, Cargill, Smith, Arter, Ibe, Wilshere, Stanislas
Claude Puel: "We now have many players available for the team with good spirit. When I can't take an international in the team like Jordy Clasie, it's difficult for me for him to stay at home. It's always difficult to make a choice, but it's important for all the team to have the respect of the staff and all the players."
Eddie Howe: "We've never won there, so we want to create history this weekend. From our perspective, this weekend is a bit of a different game for us. We want to give our supporters something to shout about. We've been more consistent recently, but we know there's a long way to go and that we have a tough run of fixtures ahead."
SOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Tadic, Rodriguez
BOURNEMOUTH XI: Boruc, Smith, Francis, Cook, Daniels, Fraser, Surman, Gosling, Pugh, King, Afobe