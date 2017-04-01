Jay Rodriguez comes in for the injured Manolo Gabbiadini as Southampton welcome Bournemouth.

Jay Rodriguez has come in for the injured Manolo Gabbiadini as Southampton welcome an unchanged Bournemouth to St Mary's this evening.

The enforced change is the only one from manager Claude Puel from the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last time out as he looks to arrest an alarming run of form that has seen his side lose seven of their last 10 games.

With Gabbiadini out to a groin injury, Rodriguez is picked to lead the line over Shane Long, who starts on the bench.

James Ward-Prowse, Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond provide attacking support for Rodriguez, with Oriol Romeu and Steven Davis operating at defensive midfield.

Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida and Ryan Bertrand make up the back four, while Fraser Forster keeps his place between the sticks.

For the visiting Cherries, Eddie Howe keeps faith with the side that defeated Swansea City before the international break as he eyes a third straight win in the league.

Joshua King and Benik Afobe continue their partnership up front, while Ryan Fraser, Andrew Surman, Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh are in midfield and Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Steve Cook and Charlie Daniels keep their places in the back four.

Southampton: Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Davis, Romeu; Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond; Rodriguez

Subs: Hassen, Caceres, McQueen, Clasie, Hojbjerg, Boufal, Long

Bournemouth: Boruc; Smith A, Francis, Cook, Daniels; Fraser, Surman, Gosling, Pugh; King, Afobe

Subs: Allsop, Cargill, Smith B, Arter, Ibe, Wilshere, Stanislas

