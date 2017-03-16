Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals that he learned of his England call-up thanks to a prank by manager Claude Puel.

Southampton striker Nathan Redmond has revealed that he learned about his recent England call-up after manager Claude Puel played a prank on him.

The striker, along with teammate James Ward-Prowse, was called into the Frenchman's office on the pretense that the pair were in trouble, only to learn that they had made the Three Lions senior squad.

"I found out about it when the manager pulled me and Prowsey in and told us he's not happy with us," Redmond told the club's website. "But then told us we were in the seniors.

"It was a funny way to find out. He was delighted for us, as well as the rest of the first-team coaches. We both left there with big smiles on our faces."

Redmond went on to say that he is "delighted" to have secured a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad.

He added: "It hasn't quite sunk in at the moment, but I'm sure when I pick up my phone and read the messages from friends and family, I'll start to appreciate the moment a little bit more. I'm absolutely delighted and over the moon.

"I'm just delighted to have been called up and I'll be going there to work hard and give my all if called upon. It's only hopefully the start and the first of many."

England take on Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on March 22 before hosting Lithuania for a World Cup qualifier four days later.