Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prank

Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals that he learned of his England call-up thanks to a prank by manager Claude Puel.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 20:30 UK

Southampton striker Nathan Redmond has revealed that he learned about his recent England call-up after manager Claude Puel played a prank on him.

The striker, along with teammate James Ward-Prowse, was called into the Frenchman's office on the pretense that the pair were in trouble, only to learn that they had made the Three Lions senior squad.

"I found out about it when the manager pulled me and Prowsey in and told us he's not happy with us," Redmond told the club's website. "But then told us we were in the seniors.

"It was a funny way to find out. He was delighted for us, as well as the rest of the first-team coaches. We both left there with big smiles on our faces."

Redmond went on to say that he is "delighted" to have secured a spot in Gareth Southgate's squad.

He added: "It hasn't quite sunk in at the moment, but I'm sure when I pick up my phone and read the messages from friends and family, I'll start to appreciate the moment a little bit more. I'm absolutely delighted and over the moon.

"I'm just delighted to have been called up and I'll be going there to work hard and give my all if called upon. It's only hopefully the start and the first of many."

England take on Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on March 22 before hosting Lithuania for a World Cup qualifier four days later.

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Southgate hints at Rashford U21 return
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Gareth Southgate, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prank
 Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
James Ward-Prowse: 'Southampton aiming for momentum against Tottenham Hotspur'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
Okaka: 'Gabbiadini could play for Real'Fonte unhappy over Southampton 'transfer lies'Barcelona 'eyeing Oriol Romeu'Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Redmond hails 'joyful' Saints side
Puel happy with "fantastic" GabbiadiniResult: Saints edge past Watford in thrillerTeam News: Saints unchanged against WatfordPuel unhappy with "crazy" fixture schedulePuel: 'Southampton must now look forward'
> Southampton Homepage
More England News
England's Jermain Defoe eyes the ball during the World Cup 2014 qualifying football match between San Marino and England at Serravalle Stadium in San Marino on March 22, 2013
Jermain Defoe in, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere out of England squad
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Southampton's Nathan Redmond reveals Claude Puel prank
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Gareth Southgate: 'Theo Walcott omission a tough call'
Shakespeare: 'Vardy one of England's best'Heaton predicts bright future for EnglandSouthgate hints at Rashford U21 returnSouthgate unsure on England captaincySouthgate: 'Livermore call-up is positional'
Southgate hails "phenomenal" DefoeSouthgate: 'Lack of game time cost Rooney'Defoe: 'I deserve England call-up'Report: Rashford given England senior nodHodgson considering Norwich City job?
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 