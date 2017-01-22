Jan 22, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
3-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Ward-Prowse (26'), Rodriguez (39'), Tadic (86' pen.)
FT(HT: 2-0)

Morgan (85')

Claude Puel impressed by Southampton's "management" after Leicester City win

Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton coach Claude Puel praises his side's game management following their resounding 3-0 home win over current Premier League champions Leicester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 20:11 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has praised his side's management on the pitch following their emphatic 3-0 victory over current Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Saints' resurgence under Puel continued at St Mary's as goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Dusan Tadic made light work of a seemingly beleaguered Foxes side on Sunday afternoon.

"I think it was a good first half and a good game. We had good management and the possibility to finish the game before we did with a lot of chances," said Puel after the contest, according to BBC Sport.

"A clean sheet, goals - it is perfect for us. It was important to win after the last four we have lost.

"I am pleased to see the players trying to shoot with more responsibility and that Ward-Prowse scored from midfield. That is important and I like this."

Defeat for Leicester has now seen Claudio Ranieri's side equal the worst record by a team of defending champions after 22 matches of a top-flight season.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
