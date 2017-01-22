Southampton coach Claude Puel praises his side's game management following their resounding 3-0 home win over current Premier League champions Leicester City.

The Saints' resurgence under Puel continued at St Mary's as goals from James Ward-Prowse, Jay Rodriguez and Dusan Tadic made light work of a seemingly beleaguered Foxes side on Sunday afternoon.

"I think it was a good first half and a good game. We had good management and the possibility to finish the game before we did with a lot of chances," said Puel after the contest, according to BBC Sport.

"A clean sheet, goals - it is perfect for us. It was important to win after the last four we have lost.

"I am pleased to see the players trying to shoot with more responsibility and that Ward-Prowse scored from midfield. That is important and I like this."

Defeat for Leicester has now seen Claudio Ranieri's side equal the worst record by a team of defending champions after 22 matches of a top-flight season.