Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Leicester City.

At the start of the season, both teams would have been targeting a place in the top six or seven of the Premier League standings, but the Saints and the Foxes are having to look over their shoulder towards the relegation zone.

Southampton are not in any immediate danger in 13th position, but another defeat will start to put both the club and Claude Puel under pressure with just six league victories being recorded this season.

Leicester sit just five points clear of 18th spot, and Claudio Ranieri will be aware that they must end their lengthy run without a win on the road.