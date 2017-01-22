Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Leicester City.
At the start of the season, both teams would have been targeting a place in the top six or seven of the Premier League standings, but the Saints and the Foxes are having to look over their shoulder towards the relegation zone.
Southampton are not in any immediate danger in 13th position, but another defeat will start to put both the club and Claude Puel under pressure with just six league victories being recorded this season.
Leicester sit just five points clear of 18th spot, and Claudio Ranieri will be aware that they must end their lengthy run without a win on the road.
11.18amClaude Puel has opted to make just the one change to his starting lineup with Jay Rodriguez replacing Shane Long. That's a slight surprise given Long scored a rare goal in the FA Cup in midweek. There's a youthful look to the rest of the Saints bench with several academy graduates among the seven replacements.
11.14amLEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Benalouane
11.13amLEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Ndidi, Mendy, Drinkwater, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy
11.12amSOUTHAMPTON SUBSTITUTES: Taylor, Clasie, Long, Martina, Stephens, McQueen, Sims
11.11amSOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez
11.10amAnyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the teams selected by both Puel and Ranieri.
11.09amAs for Southampton, a solid start to the reign of Claude Puel has progressed into one big struggle at both ends of the pitch. While their success during the first half to the campaign was based on a strong defence, they have now lost four Premier League games in a row and if that continues, they are going to have to rediscover their goalscoring touch because it's barely been there since the injury to Charlie Austin. Puel won't be fearing for his job just yet, but a fifth successive defeat may lead to the Saints hierarchy starting to contemplate a change in the future.
11.05amAhead of the new season, Leicester City would have been confident of at least finishing in the top 10 of the Premier League table but wary that they may struggle to remain at the highest level after winning the league in May. However, things really haven't gone to plan for Claudio Ranieri's side and they travel to St Mary's knowing that they have to get points on the board if they are going to avoid a relegation fight. Just five points keep the Foxes above the drop zone and it's games like this one where they need to record a positive result.
11.01amHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Leicester City.