Jan 22, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Leicester City

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Leicester City.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 11:18 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Leicester City.

At the start of the season, both teams would have been targeting a place in the top six or seven of the Premier League standings, but the Saints and the Foxes are having to look over their shoulder towards the relegation zone.

Southampton are not in any immediate danger in 13th position, but another defeat will start to put both the club and Claude Puel under pressure with just six league victories being recorded this season.

Leicester sit just five points clear of 18th spot, and Claudio Ranieri will be aware that they must end their lengthy run without a win on the road.


11.18amClaude Puel has opted to make just the one change to his starting lineup with Jay Rodriguez replacing Shane Long. That's a slight surprise given Long scored a rare goal in the FA Cup in midweek. There's a youthful look to the rest of the Saints bench with several academy graduates among the seven replacements.

11.14amLEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Benalouane

11.13amLEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Ndidi, Mendy, Drinkwater, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy

11.12amSOUTHAMPTON SUBSTITUTES: Taylor, Clasie, Long, Martina, Stephens, McQueen, Sims

11.11amSOUTHAMPTON XI: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez

11.10amAnyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the teams selected by both Puel and Ranieri.

11.09amAs for Southampton, a solid start to the reign of Claude Puel has progressed into one big struggle at both ends of the pitch. While their success during the first half to the campaign was based on a strong defence, they have now lost four Premier League games in a row and if that continues, they are going to have to rediscover their goalscoring touch because it's barely been there since the injury to Charlie Austin. Puel won't be fearing for his job just yet, but a fifth successive defeat may lead to the Saints hierarchy starting to contemplate a change in the future.

11.05amAhead of the new season, Leicester City would have been confident of at least finishing in the top 10 of the Premier League table but wary that they may struggle to remain at the highest level after winning the league in May. However, things really haven't gone to plan for Claudio Ranieri's side and they travel to St Mary's knowing that they have to get points on the board if they are going to avoid a relegation fight. Just five points keep the Foxes above the drop zone and it's games like this one where they need to record a positive result.

11.01amHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Southampton and Leicester City.

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stay
More Leicester City News
 Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane Long as Southampton welcome Leicester City
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
More Southampton News
 Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane Long as Southampton welcome Leicester City
 Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
West Ham United bring in Jose Fonte from Southampton
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
