Jan 22, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Shinji Okazaki motivated to face "best friend" Maya Yoshida

Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki reveals that he feels "motivated" to get the better of friend Maya Yoshida when the Foxes face Southampton on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10:59 UK

Leicester City attacker Shinji Okazaki has admitted that he hopes to come up against "best friend" Maya Yoshida when the Foxes play Southampton on Sunday.

The pair are teammates on the international stage given their role with Japan but while Okazaki reveals that he and the Saints defender are in regular contact, he says that he is "motivated" to get the better of him at St Mary's.

The 30-year-old told the Leicester Mercury: "He's my best friend in the national team and I often meet him in London. He has been playing in the Premier League for four years now and I think he's a good player.

"I want to play against him and that's good motivation for me. I know how he plays in a team of 11. I watch Yoshida and every Japanese player."

Leicester will move level on points with Southampton in the Premier League table should they record victory on the south coast.

Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
