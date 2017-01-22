Jan 22, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
3-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Ward-Prowse (26'), Rodriguez (39'), Tadic (86' pen.)
FT(HT: 2-0)

Morgan (85')

Claudio Ranieri: "I made a mistake"

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri concedes that he got his tactics wrong in the Foxes' 3-0 defeat at Southampton.
By , Editor
Filed:

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has admitted that he got his tactics wrong after the Foxes were defeated 3-0 at Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

First-half goals from James Ward-Prowse and Jay Rodriguez, plus a late penalty conversion from Dusan Tadic, handed the Saints all three points at St Mary's as the champions' woeful away form in the league continued.

Ranieri's side are yet to win away from the King Power this season in 11 attempts, and the Italian has admitted that he has been tinkering with the side's formation in an attempt to break their duck.

"I think the last matches I changed shape to try to help my players play better but maybe I made mistakes," Ranieri told Sky Sports News.

"Against Chelsea we played three at the back and today we wanted to play with a diamond. The players are used to 4-4-1-1 and know the positions but I made a mistake. I think it is much better give them what they know well.

"We tried to change our shape at half time, to make a goal and we would have a chance to change the match. They won. They played better and deserved to win."

The result leaves Leicester 15th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone.

