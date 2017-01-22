Southampton boss Claude Puel makes one change to his side for the visit of Leicester City, while Claudio Ranieri reverts formation with three alterations.

Southampton boss Claude Puel has made one change to his side for the Premier League meeting with Leicester City this afternoon.

The Frenchman, who has yet to go with an unchanged lineup in the league this term, brings Jay Rodriguez into the side in place of Shane Long from the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand both sat out the FA Cup third-round replay win over Norwich City in midweek, but they are back among the starters for this St Mary's Stadium showdown.

In terms of the visitors, Claudio Ranieri has made three alterations from the 3-0 loss to league leaders Chelsea eight days ago - Danny Simpson, Demarai Gray and Shinji Okazaki all coming back into the side.

Ben Chilwell, Marc Albrighton and Ahmed Musa are the players to make way for the Foxes, as Ranieri opts to revert back to a four-man backline on the South Coast.

Leicester, who are still without Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Daniel Amartey due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, have not won at St Mary's in four Premier League attempts.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez

Subs: Taylor, Clasie, Long, Martina, Stephens, McQueen, Sims

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Ndidi, Mendy, Drinkwater, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Benalouane

