Jan 22, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Team News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane Long as Southampton welcome Leicester City

Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton boss Claude Puel makes one change to his side for the visit of Leicester City, while Claudio Ranieri reverts formation with three alterations.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Southampton boss Claude Puel has made one change to his side for the Premier League meeting with Leicester City this afternoon.

The Frenchman, who has yet to go with an unchanged lineup in the league this term, brings Jay Rodriguez into the side in place of Shane Long from the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend.

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Bertrand both sat out the FA Cup third-round replay win over Norwich City in midweek, but they are back among the starters for this St Mary's Stadium showdown.

In terms of the visitors, Claudio Ranieri has made three alterations from the 3-0 loss to league leaders Chelsea eight days ago - Danny Simpson, Demarai Gray and Shinji Okazaki all coming back into the side.

Ben Chilwell, Marc Albrighton and Ahmed Musa are the players to make way for the Foxes, as Ranieri opts to revert back to a four-man backline on the South Coast.

Leicester, who are still without Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Daniel Amartey due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, have not won at St Mary's in four Premier League attempts.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Yoshida, Bertrand, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Rodriguez
Subs: Taylor, Clasie, Long, Martina, Stephens, McQueen, Sims

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs, Ndidi, Mendy, Drinkwater, Gray, Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, Benalouane

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with Sports Mole's live text coverage right here.

Shinji Okazaki in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Okazaki motivated to face "best friend" Yoshida
>
View our homepages for Shane Long, Jay Rodriguez, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Bertrand, Danny Simpson, Demarai Gray, Shinji Okazaki, Ben Chilwell, Marc Albrighton, Ahmed Musa, Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Daniel Amartey, Claude Puel, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Leicester City
 Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane Long as Southampton welcome Leicester City
 Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
West Ham United bring in Jose Fonte from Southampton
Okazaki motivated to face "best friend" YoshidaWest Ham 'agree £8m Jose Fonte fee'Fonte 'closing in on West Ham move'Liverpool 'reject Southampton's Sakho loan bid'Result: Last-gasp Long goal sends Southampton through
Liverpool 'not interested in Fonte'Puel: Burnley defeat "difficult to accept"Result: Barton nets Burnley winner on PL returnTeam News: Three changes for SouthamptonFA reveals televised FA Cup fixtures
> Southampton Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton vs. Leicester City
 Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Jay Rodriguez comes in for Shane Long as Southampton welcome Leicester City
 Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
Manchester City 'enter race for Michael Keane'
Okazaki motivated to face "best friend" YoshidaRanieri: 'Luis Hernandez free to leave'Ranieri hopeful of Leonardo Ulloa stayLeonardo Ulloa submits transfer request?Man United replace Real Madrid in rich list
Drinkwater: 'Foxes on course to meet goals'Balague: 'Alaves showing most interest in Ulloa'Claudio Ranieri backs Chelsea for titleLeicester attacker targeted by Schalke 04?Leicester forward to submit transfer request?
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
3Liverpool22136351272445
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Bournemouth2275103239-726
12Burnley2182112331-826
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2144132045-2516
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand